Mom: Daughter mistaken for intruder by father, fatally shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot in her family’s Columbus home has told authorities that the teen’s father accidentally killed her because he mistook the girl for an intruder.

The shooting on the city’s Southeast side was reported around 4:30 a.m., authorities said. The mother then called 911 and said the father had shot at someone he thought was breaking into the house after the home’s security system was activated.

The distraught father can be heard on the 911 call asking what his daughter was doing, and both parents are heard begging for the girl, Janae Hairston, to wake up.

Hairston was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later, authorities said. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.