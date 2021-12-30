Lakewood Takes Down Maysville in Girls Basketball

ZANESVILLE, O.H.- The second half of this game was filled with opportunities for both the Maysville Panthers and the Lakewood Lancers.

But every time Maysville would score a basket, it seemed Lakewood would be right there with a bucket of their own.

The visiting Lancers held onto a lead, but big baskets by Jayda McGarvey and Laiken Lewellen kept their team in it.

Ultimately, the difference maker was thee Lakewood Lancers making key defensive plays and stopping the Panthers when it mattered most with the time winding down.

This game ended up being close and came down to the wire, but it would be the Lakewood Lancers taking this on the road…defeating Maysville 39-31. Cam Martindale led the Lancers with 12 points in the road win.

Anthony Mitchell
Name: Anthony Mitchell Title: Sports Director Anthony is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University. He was the head manager of the Bonnies Men's Basketball team during his time there. Anthony previously was a sports/news multimedia journalist at WKTV in Utica, N.Y. Anthony has a passion for professional, collegiate, and local high school sports.

