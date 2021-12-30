Getting Away for New Year’s

We haven’t exactly been seeing Ohio’s harsh winter weather, but that isn’t stopping some residents from traveling to warmer destinations.

AAA estimates that from December 23-January 2, 109m Americans and 4.4m Ohioans will travel 50 miles or more. The organization said because of Covid some people did cancel their travel plans, while others encountered delays at the airport due to not only Covid, but the weather. Some of the top destinations are those that are theme-park heavy like Orlando, Florida.

“When we look at where we see Ohioans going we see a lot of people heading down to warmer weather in Florida. People also going to the Caribbean and Mexico, but we also always look at those drive destinations that are in about a 6 hour drive from or so radius from Ohio so we do see people going to places like Chicago, Illinois,” said AAA Ohio Auto Club Public Affairs Kimberly Schwind.

If you are one of the 92 percent of Ohioans traveling by car there’s a good and bad time to hit the road.

“If you are going to be traveling New Year’s Eve it’s going to be busiest between about 2 and 4pm. So leaving before 1pm or after 5pm is going to be your best bet,” explained Schwind. “We’re expecting minimal congestion on New Year’s Day and a lot of people taking advantage of that extra day on the 2nd and heading home, so busiest in that early afternoon to late afternoon about 2-6pm on the 2nd.”

AAA also reminds motorists to be road trip ready by checking your cars tires, fluid levels and lights to make sure everything is in working order.

