Flyers visit the Sharks following overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-14-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -140, Flyers +117; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the San Jose Sharks after the Flyers beat Seattle 3-2 in overtime.

The Sharks are 8-7-1 at home. San Jose averages only 3.2 penalties per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jayden Halbgewachs leads the team averaging 1.0.

The Flyers are 7-6-3 in road games. Philadelphia is 25th in the Eastern Conference with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 31 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 18 assists. Tomas Hertl has 10 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 15 total assists and has 26 points. Cam Atkinson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Flyers: Derick Brassard: out (health protocols), Carter Hart: out (health protocols), Scott Laughton: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.