EWU looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

Eastern Washington (6-6, 0-1) vs. Northern Arizona (4-8, 1-1)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northern Arizona. Eastern Washington has won by an average of 12 points in its last eight wins over the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona’s last win in the series came on March 4, 2017, a 76-61 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Eastern Washington’s Rylan Bergersen, Linton Acliese III and Angelo Allegri have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 37 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.SOLID STEELE: Steele Venters has connected on 46.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Arizona is 0-7 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona has 26 assists on 71 field goals (36.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Eastern Washington has assists on 53 of 75 field goals (70.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Sky teams. The Eagles have averaged 22.3 free throws per game.

