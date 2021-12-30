Christmas Lights Contest Winner Announced

This holiday season out of forty entries one Christmas light display stood out from the rest.

Lepi and Associates held a Christmas Light Contest, where residents submitted photos of their displays and the community voted on the one they liked the best.

There are many light displays in Muskingum County and we wanted to promote those and bring some community activity back in so people can go online vote and interact a little bit and have something to look forward to,” said Sales Associate for Lepi and Associates Dan Robison.

This year’s winners are Austin and Brandon Lemmon. Their display at their home on Lindbergh Avenue is something to see with lights that move to music. As a reward for being the most voted for display they receive a $500 gift card.



“I think we’re going to invest it right back into buying more lights for next year. I know we’re definitely going to do it next year. We’re already looking at new lighting, new songs different things that we’re going to do and really grow it a lot more, said Austin Lemmon the Christmas lights contest winner.



Lemmon estimates that 100-200 cars came to their display each night. They’re already thinkin of next year and will start programming and setting up in August and September.