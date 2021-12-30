Updated on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Few Showers. Cloudy. Mild. High 52°

TONIGHT: Spotty Shower. Cloudy. Chilly. Low 42°

FRIDAY: Spotty Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Warmer & Breezy. High 59°

DISCUSSION:

Another cloudy and mild day across SE Ohio, with highs climbing into the lower 50s this afternoon. A few showers will be possible as well, mainly early this morning.

A spotty shower chance will be with us during the overnight, with cloudy skies and lows in the lower 40s.

As we end the year, it will be a very warm one. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to near 60, under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be slight through the majority of the day on Friday, but we will see the best chance moving in towards the end of the afternoon into the evening.

More rain will move in during the overnight on Friday into New Year’s Day, as our next cold front moves in. This will bring a very rainy New Year’s Day to SE Ohio. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible on Saturday as well. Temperatures will once again top off in the upper 50s to near 60.

Colder air will begin to move in behind the front Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring the chance of rain/snow showers to the region, and even snow showers by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be much colder on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s.

We will see drier conditions, but colder, more seasonal temperatures move in for the new work week. Highs will only top off in the low to mid 30s on Monday, and back close to 40 on Tuesday. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 40s on Wednesday. Some sunshine will be had during the new work week, especially on Tuesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

