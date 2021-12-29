Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 40, Continental 29
Avon Lake 54, Parma Padua 52
Beavercreek 82, Cheatham County, Tenn. 50
Bellaire 71, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 24
Bloom-Carroll 56, Lebanon 53
Brookville 47, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26
Bucyrus Wynford 61, Attica Seneca E. 59
Castalia Margaretta 57, Genoa Area 41
Cin. College Prep. 45, Day. Thurgood Marshall 40
Cin. Madeira 62, New Richmond 58
Cin. Moeller 68, SA Central Catholic, Texas 39
Cin. St. Xavier 79, King, Fla. 68
Cols. DeSales 55, Granville 31
Columbus Grove 59, Ft. Jennings 47
Convoy Crestview 41, Delphos St. John’s 26
Day. Meadowdale 71, Tol. Scott 44
E. Liverpool 63, Steubenville 49
Fredericktown 57, Bellville Clear Fork 48
Fremont Ross 68, Oak Harbor 62
Ft. Recovery 58, Van Wert Lincolnview 43
Gahanna Lincoln 65, Pataskala Licking Hts. 35
Georgetown 45, Fayetteville-Perry 42
Grainger, Tenn. 70, Day. Carroll 62
John Marshall, W.Va. 54, Zanesville Rosecrans 37
Kouts, Ind. 58, Bristol 52
Liberty, Nev. 77, Cle. St. Ignatius 51
Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Lima Shawnee 62
Lou. Western, Ky. 58, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43
Mansfield Madison 66, Ontario 51
McArthur Vinton County 75, Reedsville Eastern 42
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Ada 27
Milton-Union 65, New Lebanon Dixie 47
Mount Lebanon, Pa. 54, Bloom-Carroll 51
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 70, Mt. Gilead 50
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 51, Bucyrus 44
Newark Cath. 72, Millersport 39
Onsted, Mich. 70, Pioneer N. Central 60
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Bowling Green 44
Ottoville 58, Minster 50
Parma Normandy 60, Cle. Benedictine 42
Portsmouth W. 56, Proctorville Fairland 53
Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Burton Berkshire 36
Rossford 66, Clyde 64
S. Point 60, Huntington, W.Va. 50
Sandusky Perkins 51, Sandusky St. Mary 31
Thornville Sheridan 48, Lancaster Fairfield Union 28
Tiffin Columbian 81, Vermilion 41
Tol. Cent. Cath. 71, Fairview 66
Upper Sandusky 53, Carey 45
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Garfield Hts. Trinity 37
Woodmont, S.C. 47, Cin. McNicholas 44
Carespring Classic=
Highlands, Ky. 91, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56
Coshocton County Basketball Classic (Day 2)=
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 68, Coshocton 62
Warsaw River View 64, Newcomerstown 21
Harlan County Tournament=
Harlan Co., Ky. 87, W. Chester Lakota W. 72
Holiday Showcase=
Worthington Christian 67, Sparta Highland 40
Kolivoda Showcase=
Bowerston Conotton Valley 59, Salineville Southern 39
Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops=
Wolfe Co., Ky. 42, Cin. Aiken 32
Preble Shawnee Tournament=
Third Place=
Union Co., Ind. 68, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43
Richmond Tournament=
Consolation=
Day. Miami Valley 55, Victory College Prep, Ind. 48
Ninth Place=
Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool, Ind. 49, Day. Miami Valley 39
