Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 40, Continental 29

Avon Lake 54, Parma Padua 52

Beavercreek 82, Cheatham County, Tenn. 50

Bellaire 71, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 24

Bloom-Carroll 56, Lebanon 53

Brookville 47, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26

Bucyrus Wynford 61, Attica Seneca E. 59

Castalia Margaretta 57, Genoa Area 41

Cin. College Prep. 45, Day. Thurgood Marshall 40

Cin. Madeira 62, New Richmond 58

Cin. Moeller 68, SA Central Catholic, Texas 39

Cin. St. Xavier 79, King, Fla. 68

Cols. DeSales 55, Granville 31

Columbus Grove 59, Ft. Jennings 47

Convoy Crestview 41, Delphos St. John’s 26

Day. Meadowdale 71, Tol. Scott 44

E. Liverpool 63, Steubenville 49

Fredericktown 57, Bellville Clear Fork 48

Fremont Ross 68, Oak Harbor 62

Ft. Recovery 58, Van Wert Lincolnview 43

Gahanna Lincoln 65, Pataskala Licking Hts. 35

Georgetown 45, Fayetteville-Perry 42

Grainger, Tenn. 70, Day. Carroll 62

John Marshall, W.Va. 54, Zanesville Rosecrans 37

Kouts, Ind. 58, Bristol 52

Liberty, Nev. 77, Cle. St. Ignatius 51

Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Lima Shawnee 62

Lou. Western, Ky. 58, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 43

Mansfield Madison 66, Ontario 51

McArthur Vinton County 75, Reedsville Eastern 42

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Ada 27

Milton-Union 65, New Lebanon Dixie 47

Mount Lebanon, Pa. 54, Bloom-Carroll 51

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 70, Mt. Gilead 50

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 51, Bucyrus 44

Newark Cath. 72, Millersport 39

Onsted, Mich. 70, Pioneer N. Central 60

Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Bowling Green 44

Ottoville 58, Minster 50

Parma Normandy 60, Cle. Benedictine 42

Portsmouth W. 56, Proctorville Fairland 53

Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Burton Berkshire 36

Rossford 66, Clyde 64

S. Point 60, Huntington, W.Va. 50

Sandusky Perkins 51, Sandusky St. Mary 31

Thornville Sheridan 48, Lancaster Fairfield Union 28

Tiffin Columbian 81, Vermilion 41

Tol. Cent. Cath. 71, Fairview 66

Upper Sandusky 53, Carey 45

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Garfield Hts. Trinity 37

Woodmont, S.C. 47, Cin. McNicholas 44

Carespring Classic=

Highlands, Ky. 91, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56

Coshocton County Basketball Classic (Day 2)=

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 68, Coshocton 62

Warsaw River View 64, Newcomerstown 21

Harlan County Tournament=

Harlan Co., Ky. 87, W. Chester Lakota W. 72

Holiday Showcase=

Worthington Christian 67, Sparta Highland 40

Kolivoda Showcase=

Bowerston Conotton Valley 59, Salineville Southern 39

Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops=

Wolfe Co., Ky. 42, Cin. Aiken 32

Preble Shawnee Tournament=

Third Place=

Union Co., Ind. 68, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43

Richmond Tournament=

Consolation=

Day. Miami Valley 55, Victory College Prep, Ind. 48

Ninth Place=

Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool, Ind. 49, Day. Miami Valley 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/