Washington plays Cleveland, aims to end home skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (20-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to end its three-game home slide with a victory against Cleveland.

The Wizards are 11-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is third in the NBA with 49.9 points in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.4.

The Cavaliers are 13-7 against conference opponents. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 107.8 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 4 the Cavaliers won 116-101 led by 32 points from Darius Garland, while Deni Avdija scored 16 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Garland is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 107.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Gill: out (health protocols), Bradley Beal: out (health protocols), Raul Neto: out (health and safety protocols), Rui Hachimura: out (health protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), RJ Nembhard Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Evan Mobley: day to day (conditioning), Darius Garland: out (health protocols), Jarrett Allen: out (health and safety protocols), Dylan Windler: out (health and safety protocols), Ed Davis: out (health and safety protocols), Lamar Stevens: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.