Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 33, Breese Mater Dei 31

Anna-Jonesboro 27, Greenville 23

Belleville West 63, Breese Central 60

Beloit Memorial, Wis. 72, Freeport 58

Bethalto Civic Memorial 40, Visitation Academy, Mo. 29

Bloomington 51, Pekin 29

Bloomington Central Catholic 61, El Paso-Gridley 35

Brimfield 45, Rock Falls 30

Champaign Centennial 45, Pekin 40

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 54, Rich Township 30

Dunlap 61, Springfield Lanphier 31

El Paso-Gridley 41, Kankakee (McNamara) 34

Farina South Central 45, Newton 36

Galesburg 57, Effingham St. Anthony 33

Geneseo 51, Springfield 48

Geneva 72, Rolling Meadows 54

Hamilton County 37, Herrin 27

Highland 52, Belleville East 28

Hillsboro 59, Pawnee 27

Hinsdale Central 51, Palatine 40

Kelly 49, Julian 20

Lake Forest 63, Maine South 53, OT

Lake Zurich 47, Lincoln Way West 34

Lawrenceville 36, Murphysboro 27

Lexington 52, Villa Grove/Heritage 17

Lincoln Way Central 42, Lincoln-Way East 35

Lisle (Benet Academy) 45, Evanston Township 38

Lyons 71, Taft 12

Mahomet-Seymour 39, Galesburg 34

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, Lakewood, S.C. 33

Marion 50, West Frankfort 19

Mattoon 52, Mahomet-Seymour 49

Morton 48, Rock Island 35

Mother McAuley 62, Normal Community 45

Mt. Carmel 42, Wayne City 18

Mt. Pulaski 49, Litchfield 45

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55, Illini Bluffs 41

Naperville North 71, Whitney Young 66

Newton 49, North Clay 41

Normal University 44, Annawan 30

Normal West 73, Champaign Centennial 53

Notre Dame (St Louis), Mo. 36, Granite City 21

Paris 41, Sherrard 36

Plainfield East 67, Glenbard East 36

Riverton 47, Decatur St. Teresa 37

Rochester 49, Richwoods 32

Rockford Boylan 47, McHenry 43

Rockford Lutheran 67, St. Joseph-Ogden 58

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Kankakee (McNamara) 16

Schaumburg 43, Algonquin (Jacobs) 14

South Elgin 61, Lake Park 50

St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Riverdale 16

St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Riverton 17

Stanford Olympia 47, Riverdale 40

Stevenson 55, St. Charles North 40

Tolono Unity 49, Fithian Oakwood 25

Washington 47, Carmel 45

Winnebago 33, Camp Point Central 21

Woodlawn 56, Lawrenceville 25

Bismarck-Henning Tournament=

Pool A=

Bismarck-Henning 41, N. Vermillion, Ind. 39

N. Vermillion, Ind. 48, Fithian Oakwood 32

Carl Sandburg (Ill.) Tournament=

Consolation=

Riverside-Brookfield 67, Hammond Central, Ind. 39

Carlinville Tournament=

Nokomis 54, Gillespie 25

South County 46, Calhoun 39

Williamsville 46, Raymond Lincolnwood 17

Charleston Tournament=

Tri-County 47, Effingham 43

Monticello Tournament=

Tuscola 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57

North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=

Pool B=

Orleans, Ind. 48, Palestine-Hutsonville 43

White River Valley, Ind. 54, Palestine-Hutsonville 21

Oswego East Tournament=

Minooka 35, Oswego 31

Oswego East 59, Metea Valley 24

Peotone Tournament=

Peotone 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 40

Princeville Tournament=

Elmwood 48, Princeville 26

Red Bud Tournament=

Columbia 57, Marissa/Coulterville 34

Roxana 46, Chester 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Red Bud vs. Chester, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/