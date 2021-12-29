Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Middlefield Cardinal 37
Anna 30, Jackson Center 23
Attica Seneca E. 62, Bucyrus Wynford 28
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46, Fostoria 37
Bellevue 65, Clyde 30
Bellville Clear Fork 50, Fredericktown 47
Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Garrettsville Garfield 44
Bluffton 49, Kenton 35
Botkins 35, Versailles 25
Cardington-Lincoln 79, Bucyrus 25
Castalia Margaretta 60, Port Clinton 24
Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Amherst Steele 45
Cin. Summit Country Day 64, Day. Meadowdale 25
Columbus Grove 47, Ottoville 43
Crooksville 61, Corning Miller 31
Delphos Jefferson 47, Van Wert 31
Fairview, Ky. 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31
Ft. Loramie 65, Sidney Fairlawn 19
Granville 45, Wadsworth 38
Johnstown Northridge 63, Granville Christian 59
Lakeside Danbury 51, Arcadia 6
Lancaster 56, Pickerington N. 46
Leipsic 31, Swanton 20
Macedonia Nordonia 42, Youngs. Mooney 40
Marion Elgin 61, Gilead Christian 12
McArthur Vinton County 70, Lynchburg-Clay 48
Medina Highland 68, Rocky River Magnificat 54
Mentor 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 37
Morral Ridgedale 46, Grove City Christian 19
Mt. Notre Dame 66, Centerville 58
Mt. Vernon 63, Howard E. Knox 50
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Old Fort 35
Newark 49, Ashville Teays Valley 35
Norton 54, Akr. Springfield 10
Norwalk 50, Sandusky 27
Oberlin Firelands 67, Parma Padua 47
Peebles 47, Manchester 12
Perrysburg 24, Archbold 21
Pickerington Cent. 57, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 37
Reynoldsburg 62, North Forsyth, Ga. 60
Richmond Edison 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 17
Rowan Co., Ky. 67, Lewistown Indian Lake 27
S. Webster 62, Belpre 31
Seaman N. Adams 57, W. Union 31
Shelby 58, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42
St. Clairsville 44, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34
Sycamore Mohawk 50, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 36
Thornville Sheridan 62, Lancaster Fairfield Union 35
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 44, Whiteford, Mich. 41
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50, Oak Harbor 40
Upper Sandusky 41, Carey 36
Vermilion 63, Tiffin Columbian 34
W. Unity Hilltop 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 17
Waterford 54, McConnelsville Morgan 18
Willard 70, Milan Edison 34
Worthington Kilbourne 38, Pinewood Prep, S.C. 21
Bob Fisher Holiday Classic=
Consolation=
Northwood 48, Gorham Fayette 25
Border Battle Holiday Tournament=
Ada 51, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 18
Harrod Allen E. 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
Bryan Holiday Classic=
Championship=
Bryan 59, Sherwood Fairview 48
Consolation=
Montpelier 61, Stryker 33
Jingle Bell Jam=
Convoy Crestview 51, Ottawa-Glandorf 45
Lyndhurst Brush 65, Fremont Ross 44
Medina 39, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 32
Marion Pleasant Holiday Tournament=
Marion Pleasant 79, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19
Richwood N. Union 67, Cols. KIPP 18
North Central (Indianapolis) Classic=
Springboro 65, Gibson Southern, Ind. 63
Northwest Signal Holiday Classic=
Wauseon 57, Holgate 31
Northwest Signal Holiday Tournament Classic=
Napoleon 53, Hamler Patrick Henry 22
State Farm Classic=
Mason 58, Middle Tennessee Christian, Tenn. 49
Vicki Mauk Holiday Tournament=
Elida 60, Lima Sr. 32
New Knoxville 49, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Ashtabula St. John, ccd.
Genoa Area vs. Oregon Stritch, ccd.
Kidron Cent. Christian vs. Mansfield Christian, ppd.
New Albany vs. Hilliard Darby, ccd.
Parma Hts. Holy Name vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ccd.
Peninsula Woodridge vs. Cuyahoga Falls, ccd.
Ravenna vs. Kent Roosevelt, ccd.
Worthington Christian vs. Newark Licking Valley, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/