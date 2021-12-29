Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Middlefield Cardinal 37

Anna 30, Jackson Center 23

Attica Seneca E. 62, Bucyrus Wynford 28

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46, Fostoria 37

Bellevue 65, Clyde 30

Bellville Clear Fork 50, Fredericktown 47

Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Garrettsville Garfield 44

Bluffton 49, Kenton 35

Botkins 35, Versailles 25

Cardington-Lincoln 79, Bucyrus 25

Castalia Margaretta 60, Port Clinton 24

Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Amherst Steele 45

Cin. Summit Country Day 64, Day. Meadowdale 25

Columbus Grove 47, Ottoville 43

Crooksville 61, Corning Miller 31

Delphos Jefferson 47, Van Wert 31

Fairview, Ky. 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31

Ft. Loramie 65, Sidney Fairlawn 19

Granville 45, Wadsworth 38

Johnstown Northridge 63, Granville Christian 59

Lakeside Danbury 51, Arcadia 6

Lancaster 56, Pickerington N. 46

Leipsic 31, Swanton 20

Macedonia Nordonia 42, Youngs. Mooney 40

Marion Elgin 61, Gilead Christian 12

McArthur Vinton County 70, Lynchburg-Clay 48

Medina Highland 68, Rocky River Magnificat 54

Mentor 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 37

Morral Ridgedale 46, Grove City Christian 19

Mt. Notre Dame 66, Centerville 58

Mt. Vernon 63, Howard E. Knox 50

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Old Fort 35

Newark 49, Ashville Teays Valley 35

Norton 54, Akr. Springfield 10

Norwalk 50, Sandusky 27

Oberlin Firelands 67, Parma Padua 47

Peebles 47, Manchester 12

Perrysburg 24, Archbold 21

Pickerington Cent. 57, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 37

Reynoldsburg 62, North Forsyth, Ga. 60

Richmond Edison 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 17

Rowan Co., Ky. 67, Lewistown Indian Lake 27

S. Webster 62, Belpre 31

Seaman N. Adams 57, W. Union 31

Shelby 58, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42

St. Clairsville 44, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34

Sycamore Mohawk 50, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 36

Thornville Sheridan 62, Lancaster Fairfield Union 35

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 44, Whiteford, Mich. 41

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50, Oak Harbor 40

Upper Sandusky 41, Carey 36

Vermilion 63, Tiffin Columbian 34

W. Unity Hilltop 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 17

Waterford 54, McConnelsville Morgan 18

Willard 70, Milan Edison 34

Worthington Kilbourne 38, Pinewood Prep, S.C. 21

Bob Fisher Holiday Classic=

Consolation=

Northwood 48, Gorham Fayette 25

Border Battle Holiday Tournament=

Ada 51, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 18

Harrod Allen E. 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Bryan Holiday Classic=

Championship=

Bryan 59, Sherwood Fairview 48

Consolation=

Montpelier 61, Stryker 33

Jingle Bell Jam=

Convoy Crestview 51, Ottawa-Glandorf 45

Lyndhurst Brush 65, Fremont Ross 44

Medina 39, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 32

Marion Pleasant Holiday Tournament=

Marion Pleasant 79, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19

Richwood N. Union 67, Cols. KIPP 18

North Central (Indianapolis) Classic=

Springboro 65, Gibson Southern, Ind. 63

Northwest Signal Holiday Classic=

Wauseon 57, Holgate 31

Northwest Signal Holiday Tournament Classic=

Napoleon 53, Hamler Patrick Henry 22

State Farm Classic=

Mason 58, Middle Tennessee Christian, Tenn. 49

Vicki Mauk Holiday Tournament=

Elida 60, Lima Sr. 32

New Knoxville 49, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Ashtabula St. John, ccd.

Genoa Area vs. Oregon Stritch, ccd.

Kidron Cent. Christian vs. Mansfield Christian, ppd.

New Albany vs. Hilliard Darby, ccd.

Parma Hts. Holy Name vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ccd.

Peninsula Woodridge vs. Cuyahoga Falls, ccd.

Ravenna vs. Kent Roosevelt, ccd.

Worthington Christian vs. Newark Licking Valley, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/