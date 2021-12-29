Philadelphia takes on Brooklyn, aims for 4th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (18-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (23-9, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Brooklyn aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Nets are 6-0 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn averages 110.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The 76ers are 12-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is third in the Eastern Conference giving up only 106.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 114-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is shooting 52.3% and averaging 29.7 points for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 16.5 points and 4.5 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 29.1 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 48.0 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 103.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Cam Thomas: out (health and safety protocols), Kessler Edwards: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out (ankle), David Duke Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Day’Ron Sharpe: out (health and safety protocols).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Danny Green: out (health protocols), Shake Milton: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Drummond: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.