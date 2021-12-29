Monmouth looks for home win vs Marist

Marist (6-5, 1-1) vs. Monmouth (10-3, 2-0)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its fourth straight win over Marist at OceanFirst Bank Center. The last victory for the Red Foxes at Monmouth was a 75-67 win on Feb. 17, 2019.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has relied heavily on its seniors this year. George Papas, Walker Miller, Shavar Reynolds Jr., Marcus McClary and Nikkei Rutty have collectively accounted for 84 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 83 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RICARDO: Ricardo Wright has connected on 42.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 58.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Monmouth is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Hawks are 3-3 when opponents score more than 66 points.

STREAK STATS: Marist has won its last three road games, scoring 75.7 points, while allowing 65.7 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Marist has held opposing teams to 40.5 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAAC teams. Over their last five games, the Red Foxes have held opposing shooters to 35.6 percent.

