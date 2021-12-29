Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bentworth 53, Geibel Catholic 16
Bloomsburg 44, Central Columbia 39
Camas, Wash. 54, Mercyhurst Prep 35
Central Bucks South 48, Downingtown East 31
Derry 46, Jeannette 14
Dunmore 65, Scranton 30
Farrell 58, Meadville 22
Homer-Center 75, Shade 31
Lakeland 56, Mid Valley 32
Lakeview 53, Jamestown 10
Lancaster Country Day 48, Belleville Mennonite 36
Lewisburg 36, Danville 19
Mount St. Joseph 46, Central Bucks East 45
Neumann 46, Millville 42
North East 56, Saegertown 43
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Tatnall, Del. 30
Scranton Prep 56, Scranton Holy Cross 22
Slippery Rock 60, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 16
Warren 55, Sacred Heart, N.Y. 44
Westtown 64, Cape Henlopen, Del. 47
Wyomissing 51, Daniel Boone 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Reading vs. Mechanicsburg, ccd.
___
