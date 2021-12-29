End of Year Giving

You have a few more days to change the lives of those in the community through charitable giving.

There are many different non-profits in Muskingum County covering a wide variety of areas like Homeless Hands, Christ’s Table, the Animal Shelter and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Even the smallest donation can make a big difference.



“Sometimes people think if I’m not giving tens of thousands of dollars I’m not making a difference. The smallest donations make a huge difference as these great organizations pull them all together and continue to be able to do the work that they do,” said CEO of the Muskingum County Community Foundation Brian Wagner.

Not only are you helping an organization continue their work by donating you’re also helping reduce your tax burden.

“You can help reduce your taxes by giving to an non-profit organization. You need to make sure you get it in by the end of the year Friday the 31st a lot of our organizations locally and nationally have portals where you can do it on-line that’s the easiest way to do it. It happens instantaneously, you get a receipt back via e-mail and you’re set and ready to go,” explained Wagner.

If you aren’t sure where you would like to donate money you can contact the Muskingum County Community Foundation. They have over 350 funds that help make a difference in our community.

