Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 65, Hannibal River 42

Amanda-Clearcreek 54, Shekinah Christian 14

Amherst Steele 64, Elyria Cath. 56

Arcanum 50, Legacy Christian 33

Archbold 50, Pettisville 32

Ashland 76, Millersburg W. Holmes 66

Austintown Fitch 51, Can. Glenoak 50

Barron Collier, Fla. 61, Cin. St. Xavier 51

Beavercreek 77, Clarksville NW, Tenn. 44

Belmont Union Local 59, Magnolia, W.Va. 53

Beloit W. Branch 50, Salem 25

Berlin Hiland 51, Lucas 44

Bethel-Tate 58, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 14

Bloomdale Elmwood 53, Gibsonburg 52

Bowling Green 78, Tontogany Otsego 42

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 57, Plant City, Fla. 55

Byesville Meadowbrook 53, Cambridge 36

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47, Barnesville 35

Canfield 63, Hubbard 41

Cardington-Lincoln 49, Delaware Christian 37

Carlisle 62, New Lebanon Dixie 49

Chesterland W. Geauga 64, Kirtland 55

Cin. Elder 79, Ashville Teays Valley 70

Cin. Mariemont 88, Norwood 58

Cin. NW 49, Cin. Colerain 41

Cin. Princeton 68, Woodmont, S.C. 48

Circleville Logan Elm 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 47

Cle. Whitney Young 51, Olmsted Falls 46

Cols. Grandview Hts. 75, Cols. Patriot Prep 34

Cols. Independence 56, Cols. Mifflin 54

Cols. Upper Arlington 70, Groveport-Madison 50

Columbiana 62, Richmond Edison 24

Copley 80, Akr. Firestone 44

Corning Miller 71, Crooksville 49

Creston Norwayne 71, Doylestown Chippewa 59

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 74, Akr. Manchester 47

Cuyahoga Hts. 55, Lorain Clearview 33

Day. Meadowdale 46, Tol. Rogers 39

Day. Oakwood 72, Milton-Union 50

Day. Ponitz Tech. 79, Bellbrook 47

DeGraff Riverside 54, Lima Temple Christian 35

Eastlake North 68, Wickliffe 60

Gahanna Cols. Academy 50, Day. Stivers 43

Galion 73, Galion Northmor 64

Gallipolis Gallia 53, Southeastern 38

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 56, John Marshall, W.Va. 46

Goshen 60, Blanchester 46

Grafton Midview 60, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 56

Granville Christian 68, Millersport 52

Grove City Cent. Crossing 51, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47

Hamilton Badin 69, Springboro 65

Hilliard Bradley 57, Dresden Tri-Valley 21

Hilliard Darby 59, New Albany 47

Hillsboro 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 55

Holland Springfield 67, Canfield S. Range 58

Jamestown Greeneview 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 47

Kalida 62, Convoy Crestview 38

Kettering Alter 49, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, S.C. 46

Leipsic 63, Vanlue 56

Lexington 63, Mt. Vernon 55

Lima Perry 59, Wapakoneta 56

Lisbon Beaver 60, Columbiana Crestview 46

Logan 56, Ashville Teays Valley 54

Lucasville Valley 57, Piketon 50

Macedonia Nordonia 75, Medina Highland 73

Malvern 74, Lore City Buckeye Trail 56

Mansfield Madison 65, Mansfield Sr. 56

Mars, Pa. 74, Cin. McNicholas 43

Mason 57, Loveland 37

Massillon Tuslaw 82, Orrville 56

Maumee 48, Sherwood Fairview 36

Mayfield 63, Strongsville 57

Medina 39, Chicago (Austin), Ill. 32

Monroe 44, Harrison 34

Navarre Fairless 60, Wooster Triway 57

New Lexington 45, Albany Alexander 40

New Madison Tri-Village 67, Ansonia 39

New Philadelphia 51, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

Newark 58, Painesville Harvey 39

Newark Licking Valley 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 49

Niles McKinley 56, Mineral Ridge 54

North Intl 62, Groveport Madison Christian 47

Oak Hill 65, Bidwell River Valley 47

Ottawa-Glandorf 66, Pemberville Eastwood 49

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 30, Mechanicsburg 20

Plain City Jonathan Alder 41, New Carlisle Tecumseh 39

Poland Seminary 28, Youngs. Boardman 26

Port Clinton 46, Genoa Area 44

Portsmouth 56, Wheelersburg 44

Rayland Buckeye 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55

Richwood N. Union 53, Milford Center Fairbanks 34

Rocky River 55, Parma Padua 50

S. Webster 67, Belpre 26

Seaman N. Adams 64, W. Union 23

Sidney 64, Bellefontaine 41

Smithville 51, Jeromesville Hillsdale 49

Solon 75, Wooster 71

Spencerville 57, St. Marys Memorial 54

Spring. Shawnee 43, Cin. Oak Hills 34

St. Marys, W.Va. 65, Waterford 45

Swanton 56, Tol. Maumee Valley 25

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 50, Tol. Ottawa Hills 42

Tree of Life 61, Danville 59

Utica 63, Howard E. Knox 60, OT

Van Buren 70, Kansas Lakota 29

Versailles 69, Casstown Miami E. 60

Vienna Mathews 77, Fairport Harbor Harding 61

W. Jefferson 50, Northside Christian 41

Wausau West, Wis. 52, Lancaster 40

West Salem Northwestern 62, Apple Creek Waynedale 58

Whiteford, Mich. 54, Tol. Waite 48

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 48, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35

Youngs. Liberty 65, Youngs. Ursuline 60

Youngs. Mooney 47, Can. Cent. Cath. 13

Youngs. Mooney 47, Tol. Cent. Cath. 13

Zanesville Maysville 65, Zanesville 56

Zanesville W. Muskingum 64, Beverly Ft. Frye 52

Asset Allocations Holiday Classic=

Semifinal=

Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Coldwater 26

St. Henry 58, Celina 54

Ayersville Holiday Tournament=

Defiance Ayersville 76, N. Baltimore 43

Miller City 61, Tol. Christian 48

Buccaneer Holiday Classic=

Newton Local 64, Covington 42

Carespring Classic=

Cooper, Ky. 66, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 63

Coshocton County Basketball Classic (Day 1)=

Coshocton 74, Newcomerstown 28

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 66, Warsaw River View 58

Holiday Showcase=

Sparta Highland 53, Mansfield Christian 40

Worthington Christian 67, Cols. Horizon Science 34

J.J. Winns Holiday Tournament=

Fremont, Ind. 73, Pioneer N. Central 30

Onsted, Mich. 61, Rockford Parkway 41

Kolivoda Showcase=

Bowerston Conotton Valley 51, Bridgeport 30

Lake Cumberland Classic=

Cin. Western Hills 60, Southwestern, Ky. 56

NW Ohio Holiday Classic=

Championship=

Fostoria 52, Metamora Evergreen 49, 2OT

Patriot Holiday Classic=

Day. Christian 55, Eaton 42

Paulding Tournament=

Championship=

Wauseon 47, Oregon Stritch 45

Consolation=

Paulding 44, Defiance Tinora 43

Richmond Tournament=

Pool A=

Greensburg, Ind. 60, Day. Miami Valley 28

Seton Catholic, Ind. 88, Day. Miami Valley 76

Rocky River Holiday Tournament=

Brunswick 68, Avon Lake 61

Roundtown Holiday Classic=

Williamsport Westfall 51, Circleville 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Coventry vs. Massillon Perry, ccd.

Alliance vs. Akr. Springfield, ccd.

Arcadia vs. Fremont St. Joseph, ccd.

Atwater Waterloo vs. Rootstown, ccd.

Bay Village Bay vs. N. Ridgeville, ccd.

Bradford vs. Russia, ppd.

Brookfield vs. Newton Falls, ccd.

Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Akr. East, ccd.

Canal Winchester vs. Pickerington N., ccd.

Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. Cle. VASJ, ccd.

Cortland Lakeview vs. Leavittsburg LaBrae, ccd.

Dublin Jerome vs. Bishop Watterson, ccd.

Fremont Ross vs. Maumee, ccd.

Gates Mills Gilmour vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., ppd.

Greenfield McClain vs. Frankfort Adena, ppd.

Huron vs. Collins Western Reserve, ccd.

Lima Sr. vs. Holland Springfield, ppd.

Pandora-Gilboa vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd.

Ravenna vs. Kent Roosevelt, ccd.

Rittman vs. Dalton, ppd.

Trotwood-Madison vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ccd.

Vincent Warren vs. Jackson, ppd.

Warren Champion vs. Kinsman Badger, ccd.

Willoughby S. vs. Maple Hts., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/