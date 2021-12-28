Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 45, Grant 41

Alton Marquette 35, Waterloo Gibault 21

Alton Marquette 63, Valmeyer 36

Argo 66, McHenry 56

Bartlett 61, Loyola 40

Beardstown 54, Havana 51

Belvidere North 69, Chicago (Ogden International) 23

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 61, Lincoln Way Central 53

Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Annawan 32

Bradley-Bourbonnais 60, Normal University 44

Burlington Central 64, Ottawa 33

Centralia 57, Dyett 28

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 64, Hoopeston Area High School 42

Chicago (Lane) 75, Addison Trail 40

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 70, Elmwood Park 36

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 55, Thornwood 51

Christopher 46, Johnston City 32

Coal City 48, Hinckley-Big Rock 47

Cobden 81, Goreville 69

Crete-Monee 64, Zion Benton 57

Decatur MacArthur 58, Madison 29

Decatur MacArthur 58, Quincy 53, OT

Downs Tri-Valley 39, Rock Falls 35

Dunbar 94, Bowen 52

Dundee-Crown 52, Freeport 49

Earlville 75, Gardner-South Wilmington 42

East Peoria 56, Warrensburg-Latham 50

Edwards County 61, Carrier Mills 33

Evergreen Park 70, St. Edward 54

Farmington 44, Rockridge 31

Grayslake Central 69, Johnsburg 51

Greenville 60, Roxana 38

Hall 45, Streator 34

Harvey Thornton 69, Thornton Fractional South 57

Illini Bluffs 44, Canton 43

Knoxville 48, Mattoon 39

LaSalle-Peru 68, West Chicago 60

Leo 51, Batavia 36

Liberty 44, Camp Point Central 42, OT

Lincoln 24, Madison 19

Lincoln Way West 70, North Chicago 42

Lyons 55, Conant 18

Machesney Park Harlem 70, North Chicago 44

Macomb 40, Pittsfield 22

Mahomet-Seymour 60, Machesney Park Harlem 34

Medina, Ohio 39, Chicago (Austin) 32

Metamora 65, Rock Island 44

Milford 72, Villa Grove/Heritage 31

Minooka 58, St. Laurence 55

Montini 59, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 30

Mt. Carmel 52, Jerseyville Jersey 38

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 53, Illini West (Carthage) 46

Naperville North 66, Stagg 49

New Athens 62, Galatia 42

Normal Community 68, North Lawndale 48

Normal University 40, Joliet Central 39

Norris City (NCOE) 41, Carmi White County 37

O’Fallon 55, Granite City 24

Oak Forest 66, Willowbrook 58

Oak Lawn Richards 65, Glenbard East 53

Olney (Richland County) 50, Carlyle 34

Palatine 51, Hinsdale South 44

Park Center, Minn. 77, Orr 36

Peoria Heights (Quest) 40, DePue 37

Princeton 61, Bureau Valley 58

Princeville 63, Elmwood 46

Quincy 33, Lincoln 30

Rich Township 91, Thornridge 73

Richards 89, Holy Trinity 73

Richwoods 61, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 50

Rock Falls 59, Annawan 30

Rockford Auburn 64, Athens 58

Rockford Auburn 68, St. Charles East 55

Rockford East 54, Triad 48

Rockford Lutheran 65, Aurora Christian 48

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 66, Kankakee (McNamara) 49

Sandburg 36, Highland Park 34

Sparta 71, Century 40

Springfield 58, Joliet Central 40

St. Ignatius 67, Wheaton North 41

St. Rita 42, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 41

Stanford Olympia 48, Providence-St. Mel 40

Tolono Unity 52, Petersburg PORTA 45

Vernon Hills 69, Ridgewood 29

Warsaw West Hancock 41, Abingdon 39

Washington 63, Springfield Lanphier 61

West Frankfort 60, Anna-Jonesboro 57

Westinghouse 70, Metea Valley 58

Wheaton Warrenville South 35, Brother Rice 33

Wheeling 53, Maine West 48

Winnebago 68, Calvary Christian Academy 34

Woodstock Marian 53, Cary-Grove 50

Bismarck-Henning Tournament=

Pool A=

Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 57, Lexington 48

Carlinville Tournament=

East Alton-Wood River 75, Gillespie 68

Litchfield 73, Calhoun 65

Centralia Tournament=

Confluence Academy, Mo. 68, Champaign Central 30

Evanston Township 70, Cahokia 43

Romeoville 59, Chatham Glenwood 54

Columbia/Freeburg Tournament=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 48, Piasa Southwestern 34

Bethalto Civic Memorial 56, Freeburg 53

Columbia 55, Freeburg 39

Waterloo 69, Valmeyer 37

Dieterich Tournament=

Arcola 42, Sullivan 35

Red Hill 44, Sullivan 38

East Aurora Tournament=

Wheaton Academy 66, Clemente 37

Eastland Tournament=

Galena 51, Pecatonica 47

Lanark Eastland 80, West Carroll 12

Effingham/Teutopolis Tournament=

Brooks Academy 79, Belvidere 40

Effingham 50, Dixon 47

Effingham St. Anthony 40, Champaign Centennial 38

Lincoln-Way East 53, Pleasant Plains 43

Newton 55, Charleston 42

Oak Lawn Community 80, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 17

Teutopolis 62, Lutheran North, Mo. 35

Kankakee Tournament=

Adams-Friendship, Wis. 40, Clifton Central 30

Lindblom 74, Bremen 56

Manteno 44, St. Anne 38

Shepard 52, Chicago (Jones) 51

Kansas/Tri-County Tournament=

Argenta-Oreana 61, Martinsville 48

Paris 56, Westville 41

Paris 62, Argenta-Oreana 33

Tri-County 53, DeLand-Weldon 30

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 73, Chrisman 23

Mater Dei Tournament=

Briarcrest, Tenn. 59, Highland 30

Lou. Doss, Ky. 58, Trenton Wesclin 31

Mascoutah 63, Breese Mater Dei 44

Metro-East Lutheran 63, Illinois Valley Central 44

Nashville 52, Metro-East Lutheran 43

Monticello Tournament=

Fithian Oakwood 59, Colfax Ridgeview 48

Monticello 67, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Fithian Oakwood 41

Tuscola 62, Colfax Ridgeview 38

Pontiac Tournament=

Aurora (West Aurora) 46, Lockport 37

Curie 80, Bloomington 60

New Trier 65, Peoria Manual 44

Oak Park River Forest 81, Warren 55

Simeon 65, Plainfield North 28

St. Charles North 70, Danville 47

St. Teresa Tournament=

Decatur St. Teresa 54, ALAH 44

Mt. Pulaski 69, Hartsburg-Emden 28

Taylorville Tournament=

Dunlap 71, Rantoul 61

Dunlap 75, Sterling 71

Galesburg 76, Mt. Zion 58

Rochester 47, Rantoul 42

Vandalia Tournament=

Flora 34, Shelbyville 31

Nokomis 46, Flora 41

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Consolation=

Northview, Ind. 70, Casey-Westfield 40

Robinson 58, Greencastle, Ind. 43

S. Vermillion, Ind. 47, Marshall 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/