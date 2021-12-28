Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton 33, Breese Mater Dei 31
Anna-Jonesboro 27, Greenville 23
Belleville West 63, Breese Central 60
Beloit Memorial, Wis. 72, Freeport 58
Bethalto Civic Memorial 40, Visitation Academy, Mo. 29
Bloomington 51, Pekin 29
Bloomington Central Catholic 61, El Paso-Gridley 35
Brimfield 45, Rock Falls 30
Champaign Centennial 45, Pekin 40
Dunlap 61, Springfield Lanphier 31
El Paso-Gridley 41, Kankakee (McNamara) 34
Farina South Central 45, Newton 36
Galesburg 57, Effingham St. Anthony 33
Geneseo 51, Springfield 48
Geneva 72, Rolling Meadows 54
Hamilton County 37, Herrin 27
Highland 52, Belleville East 28
Hillsboro 59, Pawnee 27
Hinsdale Central 51, Palatine 40
Kelly 49, Julian 20
Lake Forest 63, Maine South 53, OT
Lake Zurich 47, Lincoln Way West 34
Lawrenceville 36, Murphysboro 27
Lincoln Way Central 42, Lincoln-Way East 35
Lisle (Benet Academy) 45, Evanston Township 38
Lyons 71, Taft 12
Mahomet-Seymour 39, Galesburg 34
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, Lakewood, S.C. 33
Marion 50, West Frankfort 19
Mattoon 52, Mahomet-Seymour 49
Morton 48, Rock Island 35
Mother McAuley 62, Normal Community 45
Mt. Carmel 42, Wayne City 18
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55, Illini Bluffs 41
Naperville North 71, Whitney Young 66
Newton 49, North Clay 41
Normal University 44, Annawan 30
Normal West 73, Champaign Centennial 53
Notre Dame (St Louis), Mo. 36, Granite City 21
Plainfield East 67, Glenbard East 36
Riverton 47, Decatur St. Teresa 37
Rochester 49, Richwoods 32
Rockford Boylan 47, McHenry 43
Rockford Lutheran 67, St. Joseph-Ogden 58
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Kankakee (McNamara) 16
Schaumburg 43, Algonquin (Jacobs) 14
South Elgin 61, Lake Park 50
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Riverdale 16
St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Riverton 17
Stanford Olympia 47, Riverdale 40
Stevenson 55, St. Charles North 40
Tolono Unity 49, Fithian Oakwood 25
Winnebago 33, Camp Point Central 21
Woodlawn 56, Lawrenceville 25
Bismarck-Henning Tournament=
Pool A=
Bismarck-Henning 41, N. Vermillion, Ind. 39
N. Vermillion, Ind. 48, Fithian Oakwood 32
Charleston Tournament=
Tri-County 47, Effingham 43
North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=
Pool B=
Orleans, Ind. 48, Palestine-Hutsonville 43
White River Valley, Ind. 54, Palestine-Hutsonville 21
Oswego East Tournament=
Minooka 35, Oswego 31
Oswego East 59, Metea Valley 24
Peotone Tournament=
Peotone 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 40
Princeville Tournament=
Elmwood 48, Princeville 26
Red Bud Tournament=
Columbia 57, Marissa/Coulterville 34
Roxana 46, Chester 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/