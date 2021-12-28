Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 65, Hannibal River 42
Amanda-Clearcreek 54, Shekinah Christian 14
Amherst Steele 64, Elyria Cath. 56
Archbold 50, Pettisville 32
Barron Collier, Fla. 61, Cin. St. Xavier 51
Belmont Union Local 59, Magnolia, W.Va. 53
Beloit W. Branch 50, Salem 25
Bloomdale Elmwood 53, Gibsonburg 52
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 57, Plant City, Fla. 55
Byesville Meadowbrook 53, Cambridge 36
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47, Barnesville 35
Canfield 63, Hubbard 41
Cardington-Lincoln 49, Delaware Christian 37
Carlisle 62, New Lebanon Dixie 49
Chesterland W. Geauga 64, Kirtland 55
Cin. Elder 79, Ashville Teays Valley 70
Cin. Princeton 68, Woodmont, S.C. 48
Circleville Logan Elm 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 47
Cle. Whitney Young 51, Olmsted Falls 46
Cols. Upper Arlington 70, Groveport-Madison 50
Columbiana 62, Richmond Edison 24
Copley 80, Akr. Firestone 44
Corning Miller 71, Crooksville 49
Cuyahoga Hts. 55, Lorain Clearview 33
Day. Meadowdale 46, Tol. Rogers 39
Day. Ponitz Tech. 79, Bellbrook 47
DeGraff Riverside 54, Lima Temple Christian 35
Defiance Ayersville 76, N. Baltimore 43
Eastlake North 68, Wickliffe 60
Gahanna Cols. Academy 50, Day. Stivers 43
Galion 73, Galion Northmor 64
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 56, John Marshall, W.Va. 46
Goshen 60, Blanchester 46
Granville Christian 68, Millersport 52
Grove City Cent. Crossing 51, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47
Hamilton Badin 69, Springboro 65
Hilliard Bradley 57, Dresden Tri-Valley 21
Kalida 62, Convoy Crestview 38
Kettering Alter 49, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, S.C. 46
Leipsic 63, Vanlue 56
Lexington 63, Mt. Vernon 55
Lima Perry 59, Wapakoneta 56
Lisbon Beaver 60, Columbiana Crestview 46
Logan 56, Ashville Teays Valley 54
Lucasville Valley 57, Piketon 50
Malvern 74, Lore City Buckeye Trail 56
Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Coldwater 26
Mars, Pa. 74, Cin. McNicholas 43
Mason 57, Loveland 37
Massillon Tuslaw 82, Orrville 56
Maumee 48, Sherwood Fairview 36
Monroe 44, Harrison 34
New Lexington 45, Albany Alexander 40
New Philadelphia 51, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
Newark 58, Painesville Harvey 39
Oak Hill 65, Bidwell River Valley 47
Onsted, Mich. 61, Rockford Parkway 41
Ottawa-Glandorf 66, Pemberville Eastwood 49
Paulding 44, Defiance Tinora 43
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 30, Mechanicsburg 20
Poland Seminary 28, Youngs. Boardman 26
Port Clinton 46, Genoa Area 44
Portsmouth 56, Wheelersburg 44
Rayland Buckeye 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55
Richwood N. Union 53, Milford Center Fairbanks 34
Seaman N. Adams 64, W. Union 23
Sidney 64, Bellefontaine 41
Spencerville 57, St. Marys Memorial 54
Spring. Shawnee 43, Cin. Oak Hills 34
Swanton 56, Tol. Maumee Valley 25
Tree of Life 61, Danville 59
Utica 63, Howard E. Knox 60, OT
Versailles 69, Casstown Miami E. 60
Vienna Mathews 77, Fairport Harbor Harding 61
Wausau West, Wis. 52, Lancaster 40
Wauseon 47, Oregon Stritch 45
West Salem Northwestern 62, Apple Creek Waynedale 58
Whiteford, Mich. 54, Tol. Waite 48
Youngs. Liberty 65, Youngs. Ursuline 60
Youngs. Mooney 47, Tol. Cent. Cath. 13
Zanesville Maysville 65, Zanesville 56
Zanesville W. Muskingum 64, Beverly Ft. Frye 52
Coshocton County Basketball Classic (Day 1)=
Coshocton 74, Newcomerstown 28
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 66, Warsaw River View 58
Holiday Showcase=
Sparta Highland 53, Mansfield Christian 40
Rocky River Holiday Tournament=
Brunswick 68, Avon Lake 61
Roundtown Holiday Classic=
Williamsport Westfall 51, Circleville 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bradford vs. Russia, ppd.
Lima Sr. vs. Holland Springfield, ppd.
Pandora-Gilboa vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/