Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 65, Hannibal River 42

Amanda-Clearcreek 54, Shekinah Christian 14

Amherst Steele 64, Elyria Cath. 56

Archbold 50, Pettisville 32

Barron Collier, Fla. 61, Cin. St. Xavier 51

Belmont Union Local 59, Magnolia, W.Va. 53

Beloit W. Branch 50, Salem 25

Bloomdale Elmwood 53, Gibsonburg 52

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 57, Plant City, Fla. 55

Byesville Meadowbrook 53, Cambridge 36

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47, Barnesville 35

Canfield 63, Hubbard 41

Cardington-Lincoln 49, Delaware Christian 37

Carlisle 62, New Lebanon Dixie 49

Chesterland W. Geauga 64, Kirtland 55

Cin. Elder 79, Ashville Teays Valley 70

Cin. Princeton 68, Woodmont, S.C. 48

Circleville Logan Elm 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 47

Cle. Whitney Young 51, Olmsted Falls 46

Cols. Upper Arlington 70, Groveport-Madison 50

Columbiana 62, Richmond Edison 24

Copley 80, Akr. Firestone 44

Corning Miller 71, Crooksville 49

Cuyahoga Hts. 55, Lorain Clearview 33

Day. Meadowdale 46, Tol. Rogers 39

Day. Ponitz Tech. 79, Bellbrook 47

DeGraff Riverside 54, Lima Temple Christian 35

Defiance Ayersville 76, N. Baltimore 43

Eastlake North 68, Wickliffe 60

Gahanna Cols. Academy 50, Day. Stivers 43

Galion 73, Galion Northmor 64

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 56, John Marshall, W.Va. 46

Goshen 60, Blanchester 46

Granville Christian 68, Millersport 52

Grove City Cent. Crossing 51, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47

Hamilton Badin 69, Springboro 65

Hilliard Bradley 57, Dresden Tri-Valley 21

Kalida 62, Convoy Crestview 38

Kettering Alter 49, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, S.C. 46

Leipsic 63, Vanlue 56

Lexington 63, Mt. Vernon 55

Lima Perry 59, Wapakoneta 56

Lisbon Beaver 60, Columbiana Crestview 46

Logan 56, Ashville Teays Valley 54

Lucasville Valley 57, Piketon 50

Malvern 74, Lore City Buckeye Trail 56

Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Coldwater 26

Mars, Pa. 74, Cin. McNicholas 43

Mason 57, Loveland 37

Massillon Tuslaw 82, Orrville 56

Maumee 48, Sherwood Fairview 36

Monroe 44, Harrison 34

New Lexington 45, Albany Alexander 40

New Philadelphia 51, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

Newark 58, Painesville Harvey 39

Oak Hill 65, Bidwell River Valley 47

Onsted, Mich. 61, Rockford Parkway 41

Ottawa-Glandorf 66, Pemberville Eastwood 49

Paulding 44, Defiance Tinora 43

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 30, Mechanicsburg 20

Poland Seminary 28, Youngs. Boardman 26

Port Clinton 46, Genoa Area 44

Portsmouth 56, Wheelersburg 44

Rayland Buckeye 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55

Richwood N. Union 53, Milford Center Fairbanks 34

Seaman N. Adams 64, W. Union 23

Sidney 64, Bellefontaine 41

Spencerville 57, St. Marys Memorial 54

Spring. Shawnee 43, Cin. Oak Hills 34

Swanton 56, Tol. Maumee Valley 25

Tree of Life 61, Danville 59

Utica 63, Howard E. Knox 60, OT

Versailles 69, Casstown Miami E. 60

Vienna Mathews 77, Fairport Harbor Harding 61

Wausau West, Wis. 52, Lancaster 40

Wauseon 47, Oregon Stritch 45

West Salem Northwestern 62, Apple Creek Waynedale 58

Whiteford, Mich. 54, Tol. Waite 48

Youngs. Liberty 65, Youngs. Ursuline 60

Youngs. Mooney 47, Tol. Cent. Cath. 13

Zanesville Maysville 65, Zanesville 56

Zanesville W. Muskingum 64, Beverly Ft. Frye 52

Coshocton County Basketball Classic (Day 1)=

Coshocton 74, Newcomerstown 28

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 66, Warsaw River View 58

Holiday Showcase=

Sparta Highland 53, Mansfield Christian 40

Rocky River Holiday Tournament=

Brunswick 68, Avon Lake 61

Roundtown Holiday Classic=

Williamsport Westfall 51, Circleville 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bradford vs. Russia, ppd.

Lima Sr. vs. Holland Springfield, ppd.

Pandora-Gilboa vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/