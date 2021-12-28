Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 58, Westmont Hilltop 27
Annville-Cleona 44, Tulpehocken 29
Bald Eagle Area 44, Harmony 21
Baldwin 55, Pittsburgh Obama 39
Bangor 43, Wilson 22
Beaver Area 43, Rochester 39
Belle Vernon 58, South Allegheny 32
Burgettstown 57, Keystone Oaks 49
Butler 57, Hempfield 41
California 61, Geibel Catholic 21
Cambria Heights 54, Purchase Line 39
Cedar Cliff 59, Carlisle 23
Central Bucks South 60, Garnet Valley 41
Central Bucks West 73, Lancaster Mennonite 21
Central Dauphin 55, Archmere Academy, Del. 27
Central Valley 63, Aliquippa 48
Chartiers Valley 80, Camp Hill Trinity 61
Conwell Egan 60, Harry S. Truman 40
Cornell 51, Jeannette 21
Delone 50, Pennridge 43
Easton 55, Mifflin County 42
Fort Leboeuf 44, Hickory 33
Greensburg Central Catholic 45, Franklin Regional 35
Greensburg Salem 72, Charleroi 40
Grove City 50, Eden Christian 48
Hampton 67, Peters Township 34
Hollidaysburg 69, Greater Johnstown 17
Kiski Area 50, Yough 31
Knoch 68, Ligonier Valley 17
Laurel 58, Ambridge 39
Littlestown 53, Octorara 17
Mars 64, Highlands 45
McKeesport 49, Penn-Trafford 34
Moon 56, Seneca Valley 45
Mount Pleasant 54, Monessen 48
Neshannock 76, Sharpsville 20
New Hope-Solebury 61, St. Hubert’s 41
North Allegheny 50, Pittsburgh North Catholic 37
Oakland Catholic 59, Armstrong 46
Quaker Valley 57, Keystone Oaks 49
Ringgold 40, Bentworth 28
River Valley 75, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 46
Serra Catholic 46, East Allegheny 20
Seton-LaSalle 33, North Hills 18
Shaler 67, Riverview 7
Souderton 48, Mechanicsburg 31
South Fayette 46, Bethel Park 42
Thomas Jefferson 48, Plum 43
Towanda 53, Sayre Area 15
Upper Dublin 48, Bishop Shanahan 41
Upper St. Clair 47, Southmoreland 45
Valley 53, Springdale 27
Veritas Christian Academy, N.J. 37, Delco Christian 35
Washington 45, Bethlehem Center 36
West Scranton 41, Lackawanna Trail 37
2021 Cactus Jam=
Mercyhurst Prep 63, Putnam, Ore. 54
Apollo Trust Holiday Tournament=
Apollo-Ridge 63, Leechburg 20
Laurel Highlands Christmas Tournament=
Albert Gallatin 50, Chartiers-Houston 36
