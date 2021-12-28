Seattle plays Philadelphia, aims to break home slide

Philadelphia Flyers (12-12-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-17-3, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts Philadelphia looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Kraken are 6-9-1 at home. Seattle averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Flyers are 6-6-3 on the road. Philadelphia ranks 25th in the Eastern Conference with 31.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

In their last meeting on Oct. 18, Philadelphia won 6-1. Derick Brassard recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 21 points, scoring 12 goals and registering nine assists. Ryan Donato has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 14 total assists and has 25 points. Travis Konecny has seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Riley Sheahan: day to day (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: out (covid-19), Yanni Gourde: out (covid-19 protocol), Jamie Oleksiak: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Carson Soucy: out (covid-19), Adam Larsson: out (health protocols).

Flyers: Derick Brassard: out (health protocols), Kevin Hayes: out (covid-19), Carter Hart: out (health protocols), Scott Laughton: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.