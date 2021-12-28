Northwestern goes up against Prairie View

Prairie View (0-10) vs. Northwestern (8-2)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View squares up against Northwestern in a non-conference matchup. Northwestern beat Illinois-Springfield by 40 points at home on Dec. 20, while Prairie View fell 102-66 at Wichita State last week.

LEADING THE WAY: The versatile Pete Nance is averaging 16.3 points, eight rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Wildcats. Complementing Nance is Boo Buie, who is putting up 14.9 points and 5.7 assists per game. The Panthers are led by Jawaun Daniels, who is averaging 12.1 points.DOMINANT DANIELS: Daniels has connected on 31.8 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 81 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Prairie View has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 89.7 points during those contests. Northwestern has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 55.2.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Northwestern has an assist on 54 of 86 field goals (62.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Prairie View has assists on 26 of 77 field goals (33.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Northwestern offense has turned the ball over on just 12.5 percent of its possessions, the fourth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.4 percent of all Prairie View possessions have resulted in a turnover.

