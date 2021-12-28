New Executive Director of Center for Seniors Named

After seven months of searching and interviewing the Muskingum County Center for Seniors has a new executive director.

Kate Paul grew up in Guernsey County and has been a resident of Muskingum County for over 15 years. She has a masters in Allied Healthcare Administration and an undergraduate degree in Community Health Education.

She said she plans on asking a lot of questions in her new role, figuring out what the seniors want and need and building partnerships in the community.



“I’m always learning. My past experiences have built who I am now. Lessons learned have given me some great foundation to start with and the board support has given me some great ideas and the support alone will help me be successful,” said Kate Paul the new Executive Director of the Muskingum County Center for Seniors.

Fifteen candidates applied for the position. Interim Director Dave Boyer said Paul’s enthusiasm helped her stand out from other applicants.



“This is the most important job that a board of directors or a search committee has and they did a tremendous job and I am absolutely convinced they chose the right person. Kate has boundless energy. She’s a great people person. She’s got a financial background of grant writing that will become her best friend in this job and I predict she’ll take the center to new and greater heights,” said Interim Director Dave Boyer.



Paul will take over the position in January. Boyer thanked the seniors for all their support and friendship during his time at the center and said he considers them family.

