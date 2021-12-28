Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 54, Erie/Prophetstown 26

Algonquin (Jacobs) 53, Glenbard South 29

Alton Marquette 45, Harrisburg 24

Antioch 37, Wheaton Academy 30

Aurora Central Catholic 58, Rockford Jefferson 49

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 74, Casey-Westfield 22

Belleville West 52, O’Fallon 35

Bismarck-Henning 43, Fithian Oakwood 36

Brooks Academy 58, Wethersfield 43

Brownstown – St. Elmo 55, Farina South Central 54

Carterville 64, West Frankfort 46

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 59, Morgan Park 43

Chicago Ag Science 39, Ridgewood 31

Christopher 46, Salem 33

Crete-Monee 53, Stagg 52

Deerfield 61, Rolling Meadows 39

Dieterich 49, Casey-Westfield 11

Dieterich 56, Arcola 46

Dixon 41, Sandwich 13

DuQuoin 41, Hamilton County 38

Earlville 59, DePue 13

Edwardsville 62, Bethalto Civic Memorial 34

Galesburg 57, Olney (Richland County) 31

Galesburg 65, Altamont 56

Glenbard West 51, Oak Forest 34

Goreville 45, Marion 35

Henry 33, Grant Park 17

Hillcrest 63, Rich Township 42

Hillcrest 78, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 51

Hillsboro 67, Heyworth 18

Hononegah 77, Lake Forest 32

Illini West (Carthage) 64, Hamilton 28

Illini West (Carthage) 64, West Hancock 28

Kelly 34, Woodlawn 25

Lake Zurich 65, Deerfield 63

Lincoln-Way East 58, Glenbard East 25

Maine South 44, Hampshire 39

Marist 62, Lake Zurich 44

Marist 67, Lincoln Way West 60

Mendon Unity 63, Winchester (West Central) 17

Monmouth-Roseville 54, Moline 35

Monmouth-Roseville 58, Peoria Heights (Quest) 28

Montini 74, St. Francis 20

Morrison 58, Bureau Valley 19

Mount Vernon 69, Herrin 41

Mt. Pulaski 56, Auburn 41

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 64, Athens 40

Naperville North 61, Taft 13

Nazareth def. Rockford Auburn, forfeit

Newton 35, Brownstown – St. Elmo 33

Olney (Richland County) 64, Effingham St. Anthony 58

Pana 68, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 32

Peoria (H.S.) 62, Chatham Glenwood 30

Peoria (H.S.) 77, East Peoria 13

Peotone 54, Beecher 43

Petersburg PORTA 70, Pawnee 23

Plainfield East 71, Riverside-Brookfield 40

Plainfield South 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 44

Providence 68, Plainfield East 43

Rock Island 54, Pekin 36

Rockford Guilford 60, Lanark Eastland 34

Rockford Guilford 64, Rockford Christian 38

Rockford Lutheran 49, Rochelle 35

Rockridge 60, Wethersfield 25

Rockridge 74, Brooks Academy 44

Sandburg 71, West Chicago 9

South Beloit 33, Harvard 24

South Elgin 57, Buffalo Grove 43

Springfield 51, Champaign Centennial 23

Springfield Lanphier 61, Bartonville (Limestone) 59

St. Charles North 55, Moline 54

St. Laurence 67, Blue Island Eisenhower 17

Stagg 68, Morgan Park Academy 54

Stevenson 50, Lake Park 25

Stillman Valley 47, Rock Island Alleman 33

Stillman Valley 60, Sterling Newman 10

Villa Grove/Heritage 48, Armstrong 21

West Carroll 45, Yorkville Christian 29

Wheaton North 60, Willowbrook 50

Whitney Young 68, Huntley 30

Amboy Tournament=

Hall 35, Roanoke-Benson 30

Indian Creek 49, Somonauk 38

Beardstown Tournament=

Abingdon 77, Illini Central 23

Athens 52, Liberty 21

Jacksonville Routt 45, Pittsfield 34

Bismark Henning Tournament=

Tolono Unity 46, N. Vermillion, Ind. 34

Bismark-Henning Tournament=

Benton Central, Ind. 82, Lexington 15

Benton Central, Ind. 82, Villa Grove/Heritage 16

N. Vermillion, Ind. 35, Catlin (Salt Fork) 34

Carlinville Tournament=

Greenfield-Northwestern 42, Gillespie 25

Nokomis 33, Carlinville 21

South County 55, Raymond Lincolnwood 9

Christ Our Rock Lutheran Tournament=

Anna-Jonesboro def. Sandoval, forfeit

Centralia Christ Our Rock 50, Trico 23

Dupo 42, Bluford Webber 29

Greenville 43, Elverado 28

McGivney Catholic High School def. Madison, forfeit

Trenton Wesclin 46, Carbondale 13

Vandalia 46, Johnston City 37

Elmwood Park Tournament=

Maine East 47, Northside Prep 36

Fairfield Tournament=

Carmi White County 32, Lawrenceville 16

Edwards County 35, Mt. Carmel 23

Edwards County 47, Murphysboro 27

Eldorado 56, Woodlawn 50

Fairfield 39, Gallatin County 16

Fairfield 57, Mounds Meridian 21

Flora 48, Eldorado 44

Flora 48, Woodlawn 37

Mounds Meridian 63, Gallatin County 55

Mt. Carmel 51, Murphysboro 14

Wayne City 46, Lawrenceville 37

Lisle Tournament=

Addison Trail 62, Walther Christian Academy 37

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 49, Plano 26

IC Catholic 52, Reed-Custer 15

Mascoutah Tournament=

Alton def. Cahokia, forfeit

Breese Central 60, East St. Louis 52

Breese Mater Dei 53, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 9

Freeburg 58, Belleville East 30

Mascoutah 47, Nashville 36

McCluer, Mo. 52, O’Fallon 35

Okawville 49, Highland 29

Monticello Tournament=

Clinton 58, Monticello 23

Clinton 72, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13

Colfax Ridgeview 33, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25

Tuscola 60, Stark County 12

Princeville Tournament=

Tremont 61, Princeville 56

Tremont 63, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 39

Red Bud Tournament=

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 42, Waterloo Gibault 22

Carlyle 42, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 30

Carlyle 54, Marissa/Coulterville 18

Columbia 46, Waterloo Gibault 29

Roxana 32, East Alton-Wood River 26

Waterloo 54, Roxana 13

Waterloo def. Chester, forfeit

Saint Viator Tournament=

Prospect 61, Chicago Resurrection 46

State Farm Tournament=

Annawan 51, Rockford Lutheran 49

Brimfield 60, El Paso-Gridley 25

Camp Point Central 53, Stanford Olympia 37

Carmel 51, Richwoods 28

Geneseo 67, Normal West 42

Morton 60, Bloomington 40

Mother McAuley 37, Wheaton Warrenville South 31

Normal Community 2, Plainfield North 0

Normal University 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 40

Paris 63, Kankakee (McNamara) 28

Rock Falls 46, Bloomington Central Catholic 37

Sherrard 40, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34

Washington 52, Rochester 32

Winnebago 80, Riverdale 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/