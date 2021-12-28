Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 74, Heritage 46

Baytown Goose Creek, Texas 80, De La Salle 60

Beecher 53, Orion 50

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 87, Zion Benton 62

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 68, Barry (Western) 59

Chicago (Christ the King) 57, Sandburg 55

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 49, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 46

Crystal Lake South 61, Grant 50

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 48, Indian Creek 18

Fulton 65, Morrison 23

Grayslake Central 61, Rockford Jefferson 30

Johnsburg 74, Streamwood 71

Julian 71, Harlan 66

Kewanee 63, St. Bede 41

Larkin 66, Loyola 54

Lena-Winslow 51, Orion 46

Milford 71, Lexington 44

Niles Notre Dame 63, Mather 36

Olney (Richland County) 60, Trico 23

Ottawa Marquette 67, Gardner-South Wilmington 34

Prairie Ridge 48, Algonquin (Jacobs) 32

Ridgewood 45, DePue 37

Riverdale 62, Aledo (Mercer County) 44

Riverdale 69, Stockton 50

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 79, Calvary Christian Academy 32

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39

Somonauk 47, Woodland 39

South Elgin 70, Woodstock Marian 57

Sterling Newman 63, Amboy 38

Sterling Newman 65, Erie/Prophetstown 39

Waubonsie Valley 46, Cary-Grove 38

Westinghouse 73, Ridgewood 41

Bismark-Henning Tournament=

Pool A=

Milford 69, Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 56

Carlinville Tournament=

Carlinville 52, Calhoun 32

East Alton-Wood River 57, Staunton 50

Hillsboro 89, Gillespie 38

Litchfield 55, Bunker Hill 44

Collinsville/Prairie Farms Tournament=

Collinsville 82, Wasilla, Alaska 49

Decatur MacArthur 53, Edwardsville 44

Granite City 62, Rockford East 59, OT

Lincoln 35, Alton 17

Madison 55, Belleville East 48

Mundelein 48, Oakville, Mo. 29

O’Fallon 48, Triad 31

Quincy 73, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 54

Columbia/Freeburg Tournament=

Alton Marquette 44, Waterloo 24

Alton Marquette 44, Waterloo Gibault 24

Columbia 69, Piasa Southwestern 38

Columbia 73, Bethalto Civic Memorial 33

Freeburg 56, Piasa Southwestern 39

Waterloo 64, Waterloo Gibault 54

Waterloo Gibault def. Valmeyer, forfeit

DeKalb Tournament=

DeKalb 69, West Chicago 36

East Moline United 63, Belvidere North 37

Geneva 61, Geneseo 37

Plainfield East 43, Dundee-Crown 38, OT

Yorkville 56, LaSalle-Peru 34

Dieterich Tournament=

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 74, Palestine-Hutsonville 60

Dieterich 52, Red Hill 48

Dieterich 64, Sullivan 48

Farina South Central 61, Palestine-Hutsonville 40

Patoka 57, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 55

Red Hill 52, Arcola 43

Dongola Tournament=

Pope County 50, Joppa 26

East Aurora Tournament=

Naperville Neuqua Valley 69, Wheaton Academy 46

Plainfield Central 70, Marmion 26

Eastland Tournament=

Galena 52, Byron 34

Lanark Eastland 48, Sherrard 24

Pecatonica 58, Forreston 39

South Beloit 74, West Carroll 16

Eldorado Tournament=

Carterville 64, West Frankfort 46

Eldorado 48, Carmi White County 39

Fairfield 49, Anna-Jonesboro 33

Hamilton County 51, Norris City (NCOE) 38

Herrin 63, Gallatin County 22

Vienna 63, Hardin County 53

ICCP/Westmont Tournament=

Chicago (Christ the King) def. Maria, forfeit

Evergreen Park 73, Elmwood Park 26

Glenbard South 47, Aurora Central Catholic 24

Hoffman Estates 91, Westminster Christian 26

IC Catholic 64, Reavis 31

St. Edward 50, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 45

Taft 67, Westmont 35

Kansas/Tri-County Tournament=

Paris 60, Martinsville 53

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) def. DeLand-Weldon, forfeit

Lisle Tournament=

Fremd 52, Maine West 37

Glenbard North 57, Buffalo Grove 54

Glenbrook South 83, Waukegan 29

St. Viator 65, Deerfield 63

Macomb-Western Tournament=

Camp Point Central 65, Canton 52

Eureka 43, Abingdon 41

Farmington 49, Illini West (Carthage) 47

Macomb 56, Wethersfield 23

Pittsfield 44, Monmouth-Roseville 30

Rockridge 58, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 52

Maine East Tournament=

Addison Trail 69, Argo 42

Chicago (Lane) 60, McHenry 42

Elk Grove 77, Kennedy 65

Maine East def. Elgin, forfeit

Metea Valley 74, Vernon Hills 71

Niles West 71, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 39

Mater Dei Tournament=

Breese Mater Dei 65, Illinois Valley Central 52

Briarcrest, Tenn. 74, Trenton Wesclin 33

Highland 43, Breese Central 39

Highland 55, Trenton Wesclin 42

Mascoutah 71, Illinois Valley Central 40

Mascoutah 71, Metro-East Lutheran 50

Nashville 33, Breese Mater Dei 23

Monticello Tournament=

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58, Clinton 52

Monticello 51, Neoga 37

Monticello 62, Clinton 24

Neoga 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Colfax Ridgeview 48

Tuscola 62, Fithian Oakwood 42

Pekin Tournament=

Lake Zurich 52, Pekin 40

Morton 50, Richwoods 48, OT

Springfield Lanphier 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 33

Pinckneyville Tournament=

Benton 50, Greenville 46

Carlyle 51, Salem 41

Jerseyville Jersey 60, Woodlawn 30

Mt. Carmel 47, Chester 28

Murphysboro 60, Okawville 27

Pinckneyville 65, Roxana 36

Steeleville 51, Mounds Meridian 42

Plano Tournament=

Burlington Central 71, Coal City 18

Chicago CICS-Longwood 67, Mendota 48

Kaneland 74, Streator 72, OT

Lisle 62, Morris 54

Northridge Prep 42, Plano 38

Ottawa 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 42

Peoria Notre Dame 53, Newark 31

Yorkville Christian 95, Sandwich 43

Proviso West Tournament=

Chicago (Clark) 70, Morgan Park 68

Kenwood 90, Thornton Fractional North 51

Morton 87, Zion Benton 62

Proviso East 82, Bogan 69

Proviso West 65, Lincoln Park 48

Rich Township Tournament=

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 74, Phillips 58

Chicago Ag Science 56, Dunbar 48

Fenger 56, Rich Township 55

Harvey Thornton 70, Chicago Vocational 61

Thornwood 66, Chicago Marshall 29

Sesser-Valier Tournament=

Altamont 81, Zeigler-Royalton 33

Christopher 70, Century 31

Cobden 45, New Athens 43

Goreville 71, Galatia 34

Johnston City 54, Sparta 50

Marissa/Coulterville 81, Waltonville 50

Red Bud 66, Elverado 29

Sesser-Valier 68, Thompsonville 26

State Farm Tournament=

Aurora Christian 54, Stanford Olympia 21

Brother Rice 68, Mahomet-Seymour 38

East Dubuque 50, Bloomington Central Catholic 47

East St. Louis 69, Normal University 43

El Paso-Gridley 62, Annawan 31

Kankakee (McNamara) 53, Winnebago 47

Metamora 36, Springfield 30

Normal Community 58, North Chicago 29

Peoria (H.S.) 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 51

Quincy Notre Dame 61, Rock Falls 28

Rock Island 69, Joliet Central 60

Rockford Lutheran 70, Providence-St. Mel 47

St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Downs Tri-Valley 45

Wheaton Warrenville South 74, Machesney Park Harlem 44

Taylorville Tournament=

Dunlap 54, Rochester 46

Galesburg 63, Eisenhower 46

Mt. Zion 53, Taylorville 52

Sterling 58, Rantoul 32

Vandalia Tournament=

Flora 61, McGivney Catholic High School 56

Macon Meridian 89, Vandalia 82

Okaw Valley 36, Cumberland 31

Pana 58, Nokomis 46

Pana 74, Shelbyville 39

Shelbyville 58, McGivney Catholic High School 50

Wabash Valley Tournament=

First Round=

Edgewood, Ind. 60, Robinson 55

Linton, Ind. 75, Marshall 52

Parke Heritage, Ind. 43, Casey-Westfield 30

Waverly Tournament=

Athens 67, Pawnee 27

Auburn 52, North-Mac 38

Concord (Triopia) 61, Edinburg (Coop) BK 47

Jacksonville Routt 62, Raymond Lincolnwood 17

New Berlin 58, Springfield Lutheran 38

South County 53, Carrollton 51

Williamsville Tournament=

Fairbury Prairie Central 63, Roanoke-Benson 40

Petersburg PORTA 58, Calvary 39

Tolono Unity 57, Illini Central 27

Warrensburg-Latham 60, Tremont 49

Williamsville 46, Havana 44

York Tournament=

Andrew 51, Montini 39

Batavia 74, Stagg 66, OT

Bolingbrook 76, Providence 51

Conant 48, St. Ignatius 45

Lake Forest 72, Hinsdale South 52

Lemont 75, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 50

Leo 50, Naperville North 37

Lyons 67, Wheaton North 34

Nazareth 51, Highland Park 43

Rolling Meadows 68, St. Laurence 54

St. Francis 66, Schaumburg 33

St. Patrick 60, Minooka 49

Tinley Park 51, Palatine 47

York def. Chicago (Solorio Academy), forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Antioch vs. Leyden, ccd.

Downers South vs. Glenbard West, ccd.

Farragut vs. Bowman Academy, Ind., ccd.

Hammond Central, Ind. vs. Fenwick, ccd.

Niles North vs. Prospect, ccd.

Thornton Fractional South vs. Von Steuben, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/