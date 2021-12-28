Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 74, Heritage 46
Baytown Goose Creek, Texas 80, De La Salle 60
Beecher 53, Orion 50
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 87, Zion Benton 62
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 68, Barry (Western) 59
Chicago (Christ the King) 57, Sandburg 55
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 49, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 46
Crystal Lake South 61, Grant 50
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 48, Indian Creek 18
Fulton 65, Morrison 23
Grayslake Central 61, Rockford Jefferson 30
Johnsburg 74, Streamwood 71
Julian 71, Harlan 66
Kewanee 63, St. Bede 41
Larkin 66, Loyola 54
Lena-Winslow 51, Orion 46
Milford 71, Lexington 44
Niles Notre Dame 63, Mather 36
Olney (Richland County) 60, Trico 23
Ottawa Marquette 67, Gardner-South Wilmington 34
Prairie Ridge 48, Algonquin (Jacobs) 32
Ridgewood 45, DePue 37
Riverdale 62, Aledo (Mercer County) 44
Riverdale 69, Stockton 50
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 79, Calvary Christian Academy 32
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39
Somonauk 47, Woodland 39
South Elgin 70, Woodstock Marian 57
Sterling Newman 63, Amboy 38
Sterling Newman 65, Erie/Prophetstown 39
Waubonsie Valley 46, Cary-Grove 38
Westinghouse 73, Ridgewood 41
Bismark-Henning Tournament=
Pool A=
Milford 69, Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 56
Carlinville Tournament=
Carlinville 52, Calhoun 32
East Alton-Wood River 57, Staunton 50
Hillsboro 89, Gillespie 38
Litchfield 55, Bunker Hill 44
Collinsville/Prairie Farms Tournament=
Collinsville 82, Wasilla, Alaska 49
Decatur MacArthur 53, Edwardsville 44
Granite City 62, Rockford East 59, OT
Lincoln 35, Alton 17
Madison 55, Belleville East 48
Mundelein 48, Oakville, Mo. 29
O’Fallon 48, Triad 31
Quincy 73, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 54
Columbia/Freeburg Tournament=
Alton Marquette 44, Waterloo 24
Alton Marquette 44, Waterloo Gibault 24
Columbia 69, Piasa Southwestern 38
Columbia 73, Bethalto Civic Memorial 33
Freeburg 56, Piasa Southwestern 39
Waterloo 64, Waterloo Gibault 54
Waterloo Gibault def. Valmeyer, forfeit
DeKalb Tournament=
DeKalb 69, West Chicago 36
East Moline United 63, Belvidere North 37
Geneva 61, Geneseo 37
Plainfield East 43, Dundee-Crown 38, OT
Yorkville 56, LaSalle-Peru 34
Dieterich Tournament=
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 74, Palestine-Hutsonville 60
Dieterich 52, Red Hill 48
Dieterich 64, Sullivan 48
Farina South Central 61, Palestine-Hutsonville 40
Patoka 57, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 55
Red Hill 52, Arcola 43
Dongola Tournament=
Pope County 50, Joppa 26
East Aurora Tournament=
Naperville Neuqua Valley 69, Wheaton Academy 46
Plainfield Central 70, Marmion 26
Eastland Tournament=
Galena 52, Byron 34
Lanark Eastland 48, Sherrard 24
Pecatonica 58, Forreston 39
South Beloit 74, West Carroll 16
Eldorado Tournament=
Carterville 64, West Frankfort 46
Eldorado 48, Carmi White County 39
Fairfield 49, Anna-Jonesboro 33
Hamilton County 51, Norris City (NCOE) 38
Herrin 63, Gallatin County 22
Vienna 63, Hardin County 53
ICCP/Westmont Tournament=
Chicago (Christ the King) def. Maria, forfeit
Evergreen Park 73, Elmwood Park 26
Glenbard South 47, Aurora Central Catholic 24
Hoffman Estates 91, Westminster Christian 26
IC Catholic 64, Reavis 31
St. Edward 50, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 45
Taft 67, Westmont 35
Kansas/Tri-County Tournament=
Paris 60, Martinsville 53
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) def. DeLand-Weldon, forfeit
Lisle Tournament=
Fremd 52, Maine West 37
Glenbard North 57, Buffalo Grove 54
Glenbrook South 83, Waukegan 29
St. Viator 65, Deerfield 63
Macomb-Western Tournament=
Camp Point Central 65, Canton 52
Eureka 43, Abingdon 41
Farmington 49, Illini West (Carthage) 47
Macomb 56, Wethersfield 23
Pittsfield 44, Monmouth-Roseville 30
Rockridge 58, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 52
Maine East Tournament=
Addison Trail 69, Argo 42
Chicago (Lane) 60, McHenry 42
Elk Grove 77, Kennedy 65
Maine East def. Elgin, forfeit
Metea Valley 74, Vernon Hills 71
Niles West 71, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 39
Mater Dei Tournament=
Breese Mater Dei 65, Illinois Valley Central 52
Briarcrest, Tenn. 74, Trenton Wesclin 33
Highland 43, Breese Central 39
Highland 55, Trenton Wesclin 42
Mascoutah 71, Illinois Valley Central 40
Mascoutah 71, Metro-East Lutheran 50
Nashville 33, Breese Mater Dei 23
Monticello Tournament=
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58, Clinton 52
Monticello 51, Neoga 37
Monticello 62, Clinton 24
Neoga 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Colfax Ridgeview 48
Tuscola 62, Fithian Oakwood 42
Pekin Tournament=
Lake Zurich 52, Pekin 40
Morton 50, Richwoods 48, OT
Springfield Lanphier 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 33
Pinckneyville Tournament=
Benton 50, Greenville 46
Carlyle 51, Salem 41
Jerseyville Jersey 60, Woodlawn 30
Mt. Carmel 47, Chester 28
Murphysboro 60, Okawville 27
Pinckneyville 65, Roxana 36
Steeleville 51, Mounds Meridian 42
Plano Tournament=
Burlington Central 71, Coal City 18
Chicago CICS-Longwood 67, Mendota 48
Kaneland 74, Streator 72, OT
Lisle 62, Morris 54
Northridge Prep 42, Plano 38
Ottawa 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 42
Peoria Notre Dame 53, Newark 31
Yorkville Christian 95, Sandwich 43
Proviso West Tournament=
Chicago (Clark) 70, Morgan Park 68
Kenwood 90, Thornton Fractional North 51
Morton 87, Zion Benton 62
Proviso East 82, Bogan 69
Proviso West 65, Lincoln Park 48
Rich Township Tournament=
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 74, Phillips 58
Chicago Ag Science 56, Dunbar 48
Fenger 56, Rich Township 55
Harvey Thornton 70, Chicago Vocational 61
Thornwood 66, Chicago Marshall 29
Sesser-Valier Tournament=
Altamont 81, Zeigler-Royalton 33
Christopher 70, Century 31
Cobden 45, New Athens 43
Goreville 71, Galatia 34
Johnston City 54, Sparta 50
Marissa/Coulterville 81, Waltonville 50
Red Bud 66, Elverado 29
Sesser-Valier 68, Thompsonville 26
State Farm Tournament=
Aurora Christian 54, Stanford Olympia 21
Brother Rice 68, Mahomet-Seymour 38
East Dubuque 50, Bloomington Central Catholic 47
East St. Louis 69, Normal University 43
El Paso-Gridley 62, Annawan 31
Kankakee (McNamara) 53, Winnebago 47
Metamora 36, Springfield 30
Normal Community 58, North Chicago 29
Peoria (H.S.) 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 51
Quincy Notre Dame 61, Rock Falls 28
Rock Island 69, Joliet Central 60
Rockford Lutheran 70, Providence-St. Mel 47
St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Downs Tri-Valley 45
Wheaton Warrenville South 74, Machesney Park Harlem 44
Taylorville Tournament=
Dunlap 54, Rochester 46
Galesburg 63, Eisenhower 46
Mt. Zion 53, Taylorville 52
Sterling 58, Rantoul 32
Vandalia Tournament=
Flora 61, McGivney Catholic High School 56
Macon Meridian 89, Vandalia 82
Okaw Valley 36, Cumberland 31
Pana 58, Nokomis 46
Pana 74, Shelbyville 39
Shelbyville 58, McGivney Catholic High School 50
Wabash Valley Tournament=
First Round=
Edgewood, Ind. 60, Robinson 55
Linton, Ind. 75, Marshall 52
Parke Heritage, Ind. 43, Casey-Westfield 30
Waverly Tournament=
Athens 67, Pawnee 27
Auburn 52, North-Mac 38
Concord (Triopia) 61, Edinburg (Coop) BK 47
Jacksonville Routt 62, Raymond Lincolnwood 17
New Berlin 58, Springfield Lutheran 38
South County 53, Carrollton 51
Williamsville Tournament=
Fairbury Prairie Central 63, Roanoke-Benson 40
Petersburg PORTA 58, Calvary 39
Tolono Unity 57, Illini Central 27
Warrensburg-Latham 60, Tremont 49
Williamsville 46, Havana 44
York Tournament=
Andrew 51, Montini 39
Batavia 74, Stagg 66, OT
Bolingbrook 76, Providence 51
Conant 48, St. Ignatius 45
Lake Forest 72, Hinsdale South 52
Lemont 75, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 50
Leo 50, Naperville North 37
Lyons 67, Wheaton North 34
Nazareth 51, Highland Park 43
Rolling Meadows 68, St. Laurence 54
St. Francis 66, Schaumburg 33
St. Patrick 60, Minooka 49
Tinley Park 51, Palatine 47
York def. Chicago (Solorio Academy), forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Antioch vs. Leyden, ccd.
Downers South vs. Glenbard West, ccd.
Farragut vs. Bowman Academy, Ind., ccd.
Hammond Central, Ind. vs. Fenwick, ccd.
Niles North vs. Prospect, ccd.
Thornton Fractional South vs. Von Steuben, ccd.
