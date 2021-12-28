Let “Sky” brighten your New Year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–What better way to start off the new year than with a new furry addition to the family.

Sky is a husky who was an owner release and has been at the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center for just a short time. He is fully vaccinated and neutered. Volunteers say Sky keeps a clean kennel and gets along well with other dogs and cats .



“He would go with anybody because he just loves everybody, and everybody loves him and he just does a great job with everything no matter what it is. Even though he’s a larger dog, he’s actually a medium energy, and he’s very easy to walk and loves to go on walks.” said volunteer Doug McQuaid.

And as the Adoption Center looks forward to finding forever homes for more dogs in 2022, McQuaid wanted to extend a special thanks to anyone who has helped them this past year.



” On behalf of myself and Sheriff Lutz, the staff and volunteers, if you helped us out in anyway as far as even adoptions to maybe a bag of treats, we just want to say thank you”.

Anyone who is interested in adopting Sky or any other dog, can call the Adoption Center at (740) 453-0273 and set up a meet and greet.