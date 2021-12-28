Georgia plays Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (5-7) vs. Georgia (5-7)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays host to Gardner-Webb in a non-conference matchup. Gardner-Webb blew out Converse by 33 on Dec. 12, while Georgia fell to East Tennessee State on Wednesday, 86-84.

TEAM LEADERS: D’Maurian Williams is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Kareem Reid is also a key contributor, producing 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Braelen Bridges, who is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Aaron Cook has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 71.

BEHIND THE ARC: Gardner-Webb’s Lance Terry has attempted 66 3-pointers and connected on 30.3 percent of them, and is 14 for 31 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia has attempted the second-most free throws among all SEC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.2 foul shots per game this season and 24.8 per game over their last five games.

