Connor and Winnipeg take on Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4, seventh in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-11-5, fifth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup with Chicago. He currently ranks 10th in the league with 32 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 14 assists.

The Jets are 12-5-5 in Western Conference games. Winnipeg ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 5.1 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.7.

The Blackhawks are 3-3-2 against the rest of their division. Chicago is the last-ranked team in the Western Conference averaging 4.0 assists per game. Seth Jones leads them with 20 total assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 5, Winnipeg won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheeler leads the Jets with 16 assists and has 17 points this season. Mark Scheifele has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 25 points, scoring seven goals and adding 18 assists. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: David Gustafsson: day to day (lower-body), Evgeny Svechnikov: out (undisclosed), Blake Wheeler: out (knee).

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.