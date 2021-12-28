7 People Were Killed on Roadways This Travel Season

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday as compared to the three previous years.

During the four day reporting period from Thursday until Sunday, seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Three of those killed weren’t wearing a safety belt.

Troopers also removed 162 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, which is an increase of nearly 12 percent compared to last year.

Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destination.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.