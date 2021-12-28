Updated on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Cloudy. Rain Likely. Chilly. High 47°

TONIGHT: Rain Continues. Cloudy. Chilly. Low 38°

WEDNESDAY: Spotty Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. High 55°

DISCUSSION:

A very soggy Tuesday across SE Ohio. Rain chances will be very spotty to isolated this morning; along with maybe a snowflake mixing, especially north of I-70. Rain will then become likely by the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 40s early this afternoon.

Rain chances will continue into the overnight, and will begin to taper off during the second half of the overnight. Rainfall totals will be around 0.5 to 0.6 inches by the end of the overnight. Skies will be cloudy otherwise, with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

A spotty shower chance will be with us for the middle of the week, along with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. More scattered showers will move back into the region on Thursday, especially during the morning into the first half of the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday.

We will end 2021 on a drier and mild note, with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Friday. More rain will move in for the start of 2022, along with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 Saturday afternoon.

Colder air will begin to move in for the day on Sunday, changing some of the rain over to rain/snow, if not all snow. Some accumulation will be possible, but models are suggesting the majority of the region will see precipitation chances taper off with the colder air moving in. So if we see any accumulation, it looks to be on the lighter side.

Temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s for daytime highs by the start of the new work week, along with mostly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com

