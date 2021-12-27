West Muskingum Defeats Ridgewood in Girls Basketball Matchup

ZANESVILLE, O.H.- West Muskingum got on the board often and early in this one. Brooke Pauley scored two quick baskets to give the Tornadoes a nice lead in the first quarter.

The Ridgewood Generals responded with a couple and-one opportunities of their own created by Kelsie Stephens.

Alayna Shroyes also connected from deep to keep it a close game.

But, it was the team effort from West Muskingum that kept them ahead. Good defense led to good offense as Taylor Spung, Laney Johnson, and the Tornadoes piled it on.

The Tornadoes held the lead at halftime and did not let it go as they’d defeat Ridgewood at home, 45-35.