The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (61)
|11-0
|1525
|1
|2. Duke
|11-1
|1448
|2
|3. Purdue
|11-1
|1371
|3
|4. Gonzaga
|10-2
|1335
|4
|5. UCLA
|8-1
|1296
|5
|6. Kansas
|9-1
|1233
|7
|7. Southern Cal
|12-0
|994
|8
|8. Iowa St.
|12-0
|985
|9
|9. Arizona
|11-1
|973
|6
|10. Michigan St.
|10-2
|901
|11
|11. Auburn
|11-1
|826
|12
|12. Houston
|11-3
|801
|13
|13. Ohio St.
|8-2
|787
|14
|14. Tennessee
|9-2
|729
|19
|15. Seton Hall
|9-1
|716
|15
|16. LSU
|12-0
|609
|17
|17. Texas
|9-2
|567
|16
|18. Kentucky
|9-2
|459
|20
|19. Alabama
|9-3
|426
|10
|20. Colorado St.
|10-0
|366
|21
|21. Providence
|11-1
|315
|22
|22. Villanova
|8-4
|312
|23
|23. Xavier
|11-2
|237
|18
|24. Wisconsin
|9-2
|207
|24
|25. Texas Tech
|9-2
|121
|25
Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.
