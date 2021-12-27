The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (30) 12-0 750 1 2. Stanford 8-3 688 2 3. Louisville 10-1 676 3 4. Arizona 10-0 671 4 5. NC State 11-2 637 5 6. Maryland 10-3 545 6 7. Tennessee 10-1 534 7 8. Indiana 10-2 525 8 9. Michigan 11-1 517 9 10. Baylor 9-2 485 10 11. UConn 6-3 463 11 12. Texas 9-1 453 12 13. Georgia 11-1 402 13 14. Iowa St. 11-1 391 13 15. Duke 9-1 303 16 16. Georgia Tech 10-2 262 17 17. Notre Dame 11-2 197 20 18. BYU 10-1 180 19 19. LSU 11-1 170 21 20. Kentucky 7-3 127 22 21. Iowa 6-3 121 15 22. South Florida 9-4 117 18 23. Texas A&M 10-2 103 23 24. North Carolina 11-0 85 25 25. Ohio St. 9-2 84 24

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 78, Colorado 59, Florida Gulf Coast 55, Nebraska 45, DePaul 22, Mississippi 3, Missouri St. 2.