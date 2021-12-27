One injured in crash in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON, Ohio—The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one vehicle accident that sent a Fresno man to the hospital.

It happened Monday just before 6:00 a.m. on State Route 643 near Township Road 227 in Crawford Township.

Authorities said 65-year old Bruce King, of Millersburg, was traveling north on State Route 643 when negotiating a curve and lost control of the vehicle. King’s vehicle crossed the center line going off the left side of the roadway and over an embankment, continuing through a ditch before striking a tree and coming to a rest.

Authorities said three other passengers were in the vehicle, Eli Barkman Jr, 45 years old, of Fresno, Atlee Burkholder, 39 years old, of Fresno, and David Troyer, 20 years old, of Fresno.

Barkman Jr. was transported by emergency squad to Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio. All other occupants were treated and released on scene.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office on scene were Coshocton County EMS, Baltic Fire Department, and Prince’s Wrecker Service.