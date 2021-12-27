New Orleans takes on Cleveland, seeks 4th straight home win

Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-22, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Pelicans take on Cleveland.

The Pelicans are 6-9 in home games. New Orleans has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 10-6 on the road. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.7 fast break points per game led by Collin Sexton averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.8 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 49.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 116.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (health and safety protocols), Jonas Valanciunas: out (illness), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Naji Marshall: out (health protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), RJ Nembhard Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Evan Mobley: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Allen: out (health and safety protocols), Dylan Windler: out (health and safety protocols), Ed Davis: out (health and safety protocols), Lamar Stevens: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (conditioning).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

