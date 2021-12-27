Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antietam 58, Delone 57
Bethel Park 35, Erie McDowell 25
Butler 80, Bishop Canevin 73
Camden, N.J. 73, Archbishop Wood 41
Central Martinsburg 72, Friends Select 68
Central York 70, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 65
Chambersburg 60, South Western 49
Corry 63, Girard 51
Ellwood City 77, Saegertown 36
Franklin 84, Clarion-Limestone 45
Garnet Valley 50, Hatboro-Horsham 28
Hempfield 51, West Lawn Wilson 50
Hickory 60, Farrell 46
Holy Redeemer 79, Hanover Area 52
Huntingdon 70, Juniata Valley 58
La Salle 68, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 61
Meadville 69, Valley 51
Mercer 46, Moniteau 24
Mid Valley 53, Lakeland 27
Millersburg 59, Williams Valley 35
Mount Calvary 70, Lancaster Country Day 65
Mount Union 72, Southern Huntingdon 65
Muncy 88, Galeton 29
Neumann 76, Milton 61
Pittsburgh North Catholic 75, Gateway 69
Portage Area 68, Homer-Center 27
Pottsville Nativity 72, Bethlehem Freedom 71
Propel Braddock Hills 76, Bentworth 52
Rocky Grove 58, North Clarion 55
Scranton 71, Dunmore 60
Scranton Prep 54, Scranton Holy Cross 40
Shenandoah Valley 64, Blue Mountain 51
Southern Fulton 48, Northern Garrett, Md. 45
Turkeyfoot Valley 75, Hancock, Md. 50
Upper Dauphin 70, Tri-Valley 61
Veritas Christian Academy, N.J. 46, Coventry Christian 42
Warwick 65, Garden Spot 36
Waynesburg Central 60, West Greene 43
Belvidere Tournament=
Pen Argyl 46, Sussex Tech, N.J. 39
Boardwalk Classic=
Latin Charter 72, Cumberland Regional, N.J. 25
Northern Lehigh Tournament=
Palmerton 54, Lehighton 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abington Heights vs. Pottsville, ppd.
Elk Lake vs. Montrose, ccd.
Stroudsburg vs. West Scranton, ppd. to Dec 28th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/