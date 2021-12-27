Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 48, Ontario 39

Bryan 52, Montpelier 31

Celina 34, St. Henry 23

Cin. Withrow 162, Cin. Winton Woods 101

Cols. Linden-McKinley 54, Heath 49

Columbus Grove 57, Van Wert 51

Danville, Ky. 79, Cin. Mt. Healthy 58

Fostoria 57, McComb 53

Ft. Recovery 48, Delphos Jefferson 45

Georgetown 65, Cin. West Clermont 51

Haviland Wayne Trace 72, Woodlan, Ind. 54

Holgate 45, Hamler Patrick Henry 41

Lakeside Danbury 61, Milan Edison 51

Lorain 47, N. Royalton 45

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 61, New Knoxville 30

Newark Cath. 65, Hebron Lakewood 45

Norwalk 42, LaGrange Keystone 40

SA Central Catholic, Texas 75, Day. Chaminade Julienne 72, OT

Swanton 52, Maumee 45

Tol. Maumee Valley 50, Sherwood Fairview 33

Westerville N. 42, Westerville Cent. 41

Westerville S. 63, Hilliard Davidson 50

Holiday Classic – Varsity=

Oregon Stritch 51, Defiance Tinora 48

Wauseon 60, Paulding 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/