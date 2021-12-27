Christmas Trees Recycled for Fish Habitats

Christmas has come and gone and many may be putting away all the holiday decorations. For some that includes figuring out what to do with their live Christmas tree.

The City of Zanesville is once again offering two locations where you can drop off those unwanted live Christmas trees, but before you take it to a drop off site there’s some things you should know.

“First they have to make sure that all the decorations are off the live tree and then there are two locations. One location is our street department location on Central Avenue the other is here at Maple Hill Park and they are clearly marked with the signs and just put the trees inside the fenced area,” said Howard Bailey City of Zanesville parks and cemeteries superintendent.

The city will pick up the trees and get together with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources who will reuse the trees in state lakes.

“The good thing about it is that the trees are being repurposed. They are going to be used in the lakes and it helps with the habitats. It helps the fish be able to thrive in those types of structures in the lake. They just dump them in the lake and it forms structures for fish to be able to thrive,” explained Bailey.

Live Christmas trees can be dropped off at either location until January 14th.