Updated on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Occasional Showers. Cloudy. Breezy & Warmer. High 60°

TONIGHT: Few Showers. Cloudy. Breezy & Chilly. Low 40°

TUESDAY: Rain Likely. Cloudy. Breezy & Not as Warm. High 49°

DISCUSSION:

A mild and soggy end to the year 2021 across SE Ohio. Occasional rain shower chances will be with us this morning, and becoming more widely scattered throughout the afternoon into the evening. A surge of warm air will move into the region today as well, with highs around 60 this afternoon. That is around 15 to 20 degrees above average for this date. With the warmer air, we will be on the breezy side, with sustained winds of 5 to 15, and gusts of 20 to 30 at times.

A few more showers will be possible during the first half of the overnight, otherwise, look for cloudy skies to linger across the region. Temperatures will bottom out to around 40 for overnight lows.

More rain will be likely as we head into the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above average on Tuesday, but not as warm as it will be today. Highs will top off around 50 on Tuesday.

Rain chances will drop off, but will not be zero on Wednesday, with highs back into the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will then increase once again on Thursday, along with highs in the low to mid 50s.

We will see a drier end to the work week and 2021, with mostly cloudy skies on New Year’s Eve. Highs will warm into the lower 50s Friday afternoon.

As we head into New Year’s Day, more rain will be with us, especially Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. We will begin the new year on a warm note, with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday. As we head into Sunday, we will see more precipitation. It looks to be mostly rain to start off the day, but as we head into the afternoon, there might be a change over to snow showers. Some accumulation will be possible. Stay Tuned!

Have a Great Monday!

