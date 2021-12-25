Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 60, Holy Redeemer 40

Allderdice 52, Penn Hills 51

Baldwin 69, Fox Chapel 36

Berlin-Brothersvalley 48, Windber 46

Bethlehem Liberty 38, Allentown Dieruff 27

Blue Mountain 38, Muhlenberg 21

Butler 35, Slippery Rock 25

Cambria Heights 38, Juniata Valley 28

Central Bucks East 43, Central Bucks West 33

Columbia 55, Penn Manor 53

Dunmore 57, Western Wayne 47

Elizabeth Forward 64, West Mifflin 51

Emmaus 48, East Stroudsburg South 29

Episcopal Academy 64, Bishop Shanahan 61

Everett 59, McConnellsburg 32

Greater Latrobe 52, Armstrong 50

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Seton-LaSalle 52

Hatboro-Horsham 48, Quakertown 21

Johnsonburg 40, Austin 29

Kiski Area 55, Connellsville 33

Lakeview 57, Hickory 33

Lehighton 41, Pen Argyl 37

Methacton 47, Owen J Roberts 35

Monessen 38, East Allegheny 23

Montour 60, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 42

Mount Pleasant 61, Laurel Highlands 38

Nazareth Academy 56, Upper Darby 27

Neumann 29, North Penn-Mansfield 25

North East 52, Cochranton 42

North Penn 57, Central Bucks South 49

Norwin 47, Kennedy Catholic 29

Pequea Valley 61, Solanco 60

Portage Area 53, Meyersdale 16

Red Lion 44, Warwick 14

Shade 62, North Star 38

Shaler 54, Bethel Park 53, OT

Souderton 49, Pennridge 45

Spring-Ford 52, Boyertown 21

St. Joseph 57, Springdale 27

Susquenita 52, Northern Lebanon 50

Tunkhannock 51, Lakeland 45

Union 52, Mohawk 28

Upper Merion 42, Pottsgrove 38

Yough 37, Burrell 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abington vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, ccd.

Berks Catholic vs. Delone, ppd.

Conwell Egan vs. Villa Joseph Marie, ccd.

Laurel vs. Winchester Thurston, ccd.

Lower Moreland vs. Springfield Montco, ccd.

New Hope-Solebury vs. Cheltenham, ppd.

Penn Charter vs. Imhotep Charter, ccd.

Scranton vs. Hazleton Area, ppd.

Steinert, N.J. vs. West Chester Henderson, ccd.

Whitehall vs. Pocono Mountain West, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/