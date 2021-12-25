Eagles coach Nick Sirianni clears COVID-19 protocol

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocol and will be on the sideline for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The team said Sirianni returned to its facility on Saturday morning.

The Eagles (7-7) are hoping to secure a playoff spot with a strong finish to the season. They have won two in a row and four of five overall.

The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles’ high-powered offense in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams’ 14 games this season.

Los Angeles (10-4) is tied with Arizona for the NFC West lead heading into Sunday’s game at Minnesota. The Rams have won three in a row.

The other LA team, the Chargers, will be missing Austin Ekeler for Sunday’s game at Houston. The running back tested positive on Saturday for the coronavirus and posted it on Instagram.

In their game Saturday against Cleveland, the Packers were missing cornerback Kevin King and placed practice squad linebacker La’Darius Hamilton on the COVID-19 list.

Cincinnati, which has a key AFC North meeting with Baltimore on Sunday, got back CB Chidobe Awuzie from the COVID-19 list, but also had to place two defensive linemen, D.J. Reader and Wyatt Ray, on that list.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL