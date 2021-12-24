Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 56, Scranton Holy Cross 40

Apollo-Ridge 59, Ligonier Valley 47

Audenried 70, Engineering And Science 28

Austin 44, Galeton 36

Avonworth 62, Ellis School 23

Barrack Hebrew 37, Agnes Irwin 16

Bedford 66, Central Cambria 36

Benton 38, Sullivan County 20

Big Spring 57, James Buchanan 42

Bishop Canevin 78, South Allegheny 51

Bishop McCort 69, Bishop Carroll 50

Canon-McMillan 37, North Hills 27

Carlisle 52, Chambersburg 34

Cedar Cliff 56, Red Land 19

Central Columbia 47, Berwick 20

Central Dauphin 55, Central Dauphin East 17

Clairton 65, Jeannette 11

Clarion Area 48, Venango 32

Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 25

Coudersport 37, Northern Potter 31

Council Rock South 50, Bensalem 41

Derry 49, Leechburg 17

Elk County Catholic 34, Dubois 22

Fairview 47, Conneaut Area 26

Forest Hills 61, Richland 56

General McLane 45, Saegertown 34

Kane Area 41, Bradford 38

Kennard-Dale 32, York County Tech 22

Kennedy Catholic 41, Mercyhurst Prep 35

Marian Catholic 52, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 13

Mars 54, Knoch 49

Mechanicsburg 56, Lower Dauphin 33

Moniteau 54, Cranberry 13

Mount Carmel 65, Montoursville 31

Muncy 40, Montgomery 14

Neshaminy 59, Council Rock North 41

North Clarion 55, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 15

Northern Bedford 64, Mount Union 37

Northwestern Lehigh 53, Catasauqua 16

Otto-Eldred 47, Cameron County 8

Palmerton 52, Northern Lehigh 24

Palmyra 34, Hershey 32

Pen Argyl 52, Palisades 23

Penn Cambria 70, Greater Johnstown 22

Penn-Trafford 63, Hempfield Area 39

River Valley 53, United 52

Rush 37, West Philadelphia 14

Salisbury 47, Southern Lehigh 19

Selinsgrove 29, Central Mountain 25

Seneca Valley 59, Slippery Rock 27

Shamokin 39, Lewisburg 38

Shikellamy 58, Jersey Shore 37

Smethport 39, Oswayo 16

South Williamsport 50, Bucktail 16

Southern Columbia 58, Warrior Run 35

Titusville 44, Eisenhower 43

Tussey Mountain 67, Forbes Road 17

Tyrone 45, Punxsutawney 26

Union Area 54, Aliquippa 17

West Middlesex 58, Grove City 29

West Perry 44, Shippensburg 32

Westmont Hilltop 66, Chestnut Ridge 41

Williamsburg 57, Penns Valley 44

Windber 38, Cambria Heights 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookville vs. St. Marys, ppd.

Camp Hill vs. Camp Hill Trinity, ppd.

Freeport vs. Gateway, ppd.

Saucon Valley vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond, ppd.

Sharpsville vs. Iroquois, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/