Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 75, Dallas 69

Archbishop Ryan 71, West Philadelphia 59

Archbishop Wood 72, Upper Room Christian, N.Y. 44

Bedford 76, Central Cambria 73

Bensalem 80, Council Rock South 51

Berks Catholic 68, Lancaster Mennonite 57

Berwick 37, Central Columbia 34

Bethlehem Center 69, Bentworth 56

Bishop Carroll 58, Bishop McCort 31

Blacklick Valley 60, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 50

Boiling Springs 64, Greencastle Antrim 58

Brookville 52, St. Marys 34

Calvary Christian 64, Faith Christian Academy 55

Camp Hill Trinity 67, Camp Hill 60

Cedar Cliff 48, Red Land 18

Central Dauphin 58, Central Dauphin East 49

Central Martinsburg 59, Somerset 38

Chambersburg 63, Carlisle 38

Christopher Dock 59, Jenkintown 43

Church Farm School 68, Plumstead Christian 40

Clearfield 54, West Branch 39

Conemaugh Valley 98, Meyersdale 27

Council Rock North 47, Neshaminy 36

Crestwood 45, Hanover Area 31

Cumberland Valley 63, Harrisburg 35

Elk County Catholic 44, Punxsutawney 34

Ellwood City 83, Freedom Area 44

Exeter 65, Red Lion 60

Farrell 47, Commodore Perry 24

Garden Spot 54, Penn Manor 33

Hershey 44, Palmyra 30

Highland-Warrenton, Va. 76, Allderdice 53

Highlands 76, Knoch 38

Hughesville 76, Southern Columbia 61

Juniata Valley 45, St. Joseph’s Catholic 35

Leechburg 78, Jeannette 51

Lincoln Leadership 69, Minersville 47

Lower Dauphin 55, Mechanicsburg 50

McConnellsburg 65, Everett 49

Mercer 51, Slippery Rock 44

Middletown 57, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49

Muncy 64, Montgomery 32

Neshaminy 47, Council Rock North 36

Neshannock 57, Canfield S. Range, Ohio 45

North Penn-Mansfield 65, Canton 53

North Pocono 53, Elk Lake 34

North Star 60, Rockwood 36

Northgate 52, Cornell 42

Notre Dame-Green Pond 80, Saucon Valley 52

Oley Valley 54, Kutztown 39

Palisades 71, Pen Argyl 47

Palmerton 54, Northern Lehigh 20

Penn Cambria 65, Greater Johnstown 60

Philipsburg-Osceola 74, Moshannon Valley 36

Pine Grove 39, Wyoming Seminary 30

Pittston Area 57, Wyoming Area 32

Richland 60, Forest Hills 32

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 68, Father Judge 48

Roxborough 65, Parkway Center City 59

Schuylkill Haven 45, MMI Prep 15

Seneca 75, Youngsville 22

Shenandoah Valley 52, North Schuylkill 44

Shippensburg 72, West Perry 37

Southern Fulton 45, Claysburg-Kimmel 27

Southern Huntingdon 68, Fannett-Metal 39

Southern Lehigh 36, Salisbury 35

St. Joseph’s Prep 64, Engineering And Science 36

Stroudsburg 58, Honesdale 41

Troy 86, North Penn/Liberty 43

Upper St. Clair 81, Elizabeth Forward 49

Valley View 51, Wyoming Valley West 44

Wellsboro 68, Cowanesque Valley 38

West Scranton 64, Lakeland 55

Wilkes-Barre Area 58, Nanticoke Area 52

Windber 62, Cambria Heights 32

Wyomissing 50, Twin Valley 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elwood City Riverside vs. Shenango, ppd.

Great Valley vs. Cheltenham, ccd.

Harmony vs. Purchase Line, ppd.

James Buchanan vs. Big Spring, ppd.

Scranton vs. Holy Redeemer, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

York Catholic vs. Columbia, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/