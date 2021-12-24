Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 75, Dallas 69
Archbishop Ryan 71, West Philadelphia 59
Archbishop Wood 72, Upper Room Christian, N.Y. 44
Bedford 76, Central Cambria 73
Bensalem 80, Council Rock South 51
Berks Catholic 68, Lancaster Mennonite 57
Berwick 37, Central Columbia 34
Bethlehem Center 69, Bentworth 56
Bishop Carroll 58, Bishop McCort 31
Blacklick Valley 60, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 50
Boiling Springs 64, Greencastle Antrim 58
Brookville 52, St. Marys 34
Calvary Christian 64, Faith Christian Academy 55
Camp Hill Trinity 67, Camp Hill 60
Cedar Cliff 48, Red Land 18
Central Dauphin 58, Central Dauphin East 49
Central Martinsburg 59, Somerset 38
Chambersburg 63, Carlisle 38
Christopher Dock 59, Jenkintown 43
Church Farm School 68, Plumstead Christian 40
Clearfield 54, West Branch 39
Conemaugh Valley 98, Meyersdale 27
Council Rock North 47, Neshaminy 36
Crestwood 45, Hanover Area 31
Cumberland Valley 63, Harrisburg 35
Elk County Catholic 44, Punxsutawney 34
Ellwood City 83, Freedom Area 44
Exeter 65, Red Lion 60
Farrell 47, Commodore Perry 24
Garden Spot 54, Penn Manor 33
Hershey 44, Palmyra 30
Highland-Warrenton, Va. 76, Allderdice 53
Highlands 76, Knoch 38
Hughesville 76, Southern Columbia 61
Juniata Valley 45, St. Joseph’s Catholic 35
Leechburg 78, Jeannette 51
Lincoln Leadership 69, Minersville 47
Lower Dauphin 55, Mechanicsburg 50
McConnellsburg 65, Everett 49
Mercer 51, Slippery Rock 44
Middletown 57, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49
Muncy 64, Montgomery 32
Neshaminy 47, Council Rock North 36
Neshannock 57, Canfield S. Range, Ohio 45
North Penn-Mansfield 65, Canton 53
North Pocono 53, Elk Lake 34
North Star 60, Rockwood 36
Northgate 52, Cornell 42
Notre Dame-Green Pond 80, Saucon Valley 52
Oley Valley 54, Kutztown 39
Palisades 71, Pen Argyl 47
Palmerton 54, Northern Lehigh 20
Penn Cambria 65, Greater Johnstown 60
Philipsburg-Osceola 74, Moshannon Valley 36
Pine Grove 39, Wyoming Seminary 30
Pittston Area 57, Wyoming Area 32
Richland 60, Forest Hills 32
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 68, Father Judge 48
Roxborough 65, Parkway Center City 59
Schuylkill Haven 45, MMI Prep 15
Seneca 75, Youngsville 22
Shenandoah Valley 52, North Schuylkill 44
Shippensburg 72, West Perry 37
Southern Fulton 45, Claysburg-Kimmel 27
Southern Huntingdon 68, Fannett-Metal 39
Southern Lehigh 36, Salisbury 35
St. Joseph’s Prep 64, Engineering And Science 36
Stroudsburg 58, Honesdale 41
Troy 86, North Penn/Liberty 43
Upper St. Clair 81, Elizabeth Forward 49
Valley View 51, Wyoming Valley West 44
Wellsboro 68, Cowanesque Valley 38
West Scranton 64, Lakeland 55
Wilkes-Barre Area 58, Nanticoke Area 52
Windber 62, Cambria Heights 32
Wyomissing 50, Twin Valley 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elwood City Riverside vs. Shenango, ppd.
Great Valley vs. Cheltenham, ccd.
Harmony vs. Purchase Line, ppd.
James Buchanan vs. Big Spring, ppd.
Scranton vs. Holy Redeemer, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
York Catholic vs. Columbia, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/