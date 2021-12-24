Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 55, Hillsboro 51

Dunbar 64, Brooks Academy 53

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 52, Aurora Christian 47

Farina South Central 63, Martinsville 44

Freeport 51, Sycamore 41

Fremd 62, Hoffman Estates 36

Fulton 66, Forreston 34

Griggsville-Perry 53, Lovejoy 38

Harvest Christian Academy 61, Crystal Lake Central 33

Hinsdale Central 45, DePaul College Prep 44

Homewood-Flossmoor 61, St. Rita 59

Jacksonville Routt 57, Petersburg PORTA 30

Kankakee 65, Providence 34

Lake Park 52, Mundelein 51

Libertyville 51, Vernon Hills 38

Lincoln Way Central 64, Willowbrook 62

Niles West 67, North Chicago 38

Oak Lawn Community 63, Stagg 55

Okaw Valley 44, Tuscola 40

Oswego East 54, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49, OT

Payson Seymour 43, New Berlin 40

Rockford Auburn 68, Oak Lawn Richards 32

St. Charles East 66, Glenbard East 53

Triad 53, Freeburg 34

Wauconda 88, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 55

Jacobs Tournament=

Barrington 73, South Elgin 55

Bartlett 70, Rockford Jefferson 42

Grant 76, Streamwood 55

Larkin 68, Crystal Lake South 59

Loyola 57, Cary-Grove 53

Prairie Ridge 41, Grayslake Central 36

Waubonsie Valley 62, Johnsburg 31

Woodstock Marian 67, Algonquin (Jacobs) 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Stevenson vs. Maine South, ccd.

