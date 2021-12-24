Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 55, Hillsboro 51
Dunbar 64, Brooks Academy 53
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 52, Aurora Christian 47
Farina South Central 63, Martinsville 44
Freeport 51, Sycamore 41
Fremd 62, Hoffman Estates 36
Fulton 66, Forreston 34
Griggsville-Perry 53, Lovejoy 38
Harvest Christian Academy 61, Crystal Lake Central 33
Hinsdale Central 45, DePaul College Prep 44
Homewood-Flossmoor 61, St. Rita 59
Jacksonville Routt 57, Petersburg PORTA 30
Kankakee 65, Providence 34
Lake Park 52, Mundelein 51
Libertyville 51, Vernon Hills 38
Lincoln Way Central 64, Willowbrook 62
Niles West 67, North Chicago 38
Oak Lawn Community 63, Stagg 55
Okaw Valley 44, Tuscola 40
Oswego East 54, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49, OT
Payson Seymour 43, New Berlin 40
Rockford Auburn 68, Oak Lawn Richards 32
St. Charles East 66, Glenbard East 53
Triad 53, Freeburg 34
Wauconda 88, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 55
Jacobs Tournament=
Barrington 73, South Elgin 55
Bartlett 70, Rockford Jefferson 42
Grant 76, Streamwood 55
Larkin 68, Crystal Lake South 59
Loyola 57, Cary-Grove 53
Prairie Ridge 41, Grayslake Central 36
Waubonsie Valley 62, Johnsburg 31
Woodstock Marian 67, Algonquin (Jacobs) 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Stevenson vs. Maine South, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/