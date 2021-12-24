Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antietam 54, Daniel Boone 29

Archbishop Carroll 54, Executive Charter 50

Archbishop Ryan 57, Central Dauphin 48

Archbishop Ryan 57, Central Dauphin East 48

Athens 67, Sayre Area 28

Avonworth 79, South Side 62

Bethel Park 39, Grove City 26

Bethlehem Liberty 57, Allentown Dieruff 50

Bishop Shanahan 43, Rustin 35

Blacklick Valley 73, Turkeyfoot Valley 58

Bloomsburg 61, Milton 42

Blue Ridge 62, Old Forge 61, OT

Bodine 69, Rush 17

Bradford 49, Dubois Central Catholic 43

Brockway 63, Forest Area 22

Butler 81, Hempfield Area 77

Central Bucks East 53, Central Bucks West 36

Central Martinsburg 62, Bellwood-Antis 39

Cochranton 62, Conneaut Area 33

Coudersport 60, Northern Potter 26

Danville 66, Selinsgrove 60, OT

Dubois 46, Johnsonburg 43

Dunmore 51, Western Wayne 30

Edison def. Benjamin Franklin, forfeit

Elizabethtown 48, Wyomissing 44

Ellwood City 66, Aliquippa 49

Emmaus 48, East Stroudsburg South 46

Engineering And Science 59, Overbrook 28

Erie Cathedral Prep 57, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 50

Fairview 81, Meadville 57

Fort Cherry 67, Propel Montour High School 30

Fox Chapel 68, Seneca Valley 57

Garnet Valley 51, Unionville 43

Gateway 47, Mount Lebanon 46

General McLane 80, Titusville 32

Greater Latrobe 83, Greensburg Salem 58

Hamburg 52, Northern Lebanon 48

Hatboro-Horsham 54, Quakertown 43

Hazleton Area 47, Pottsville 41

Imhotep Charter 64, Neumann-Goretti 58

Jamestown 51, Maplewood 46

Kane Area 40, Youngsville 26

Kennett 56, Upper Darby 54

Latin Charter 59, Philadelphia Central 43

Leechburg 59, Plum 25

Lewisburg 52, Central Mountain 31

Manheim Township 69, Governor Mifflin 64

Mapletown 60, Hundred, W.Va. 34

Mifflinburg 61, Jersey Shore 55

Mount Carmel 68, Midd-West 46

Mount Union 61, Huntingdon 49

North Allegheny 69, Erie 48

Northampton 60, East Stroudsburg North 45

Oil City 48, Keystone 26

Otto-Eldred 33, Cameron County 20

Palumbo 55, High School of the Future 40

Parkland 85, Pocono Mountain East 60

Pen Argyl 45, Lehighton 40

Penn Hills 56, Penn-Trafford 46

Penns Manor 72, Purchase Line 30

Peters Township 72, Hampton 58

Philadelphia Academy Charter 70, Elverson 58

Quaker Valley 77, Lincoln Park Charter 74

Ridgway 48, Port Allegany 21

Roxborough 47, Freire Charter 46

Shamokin 64, Shikellamy 42

Smethport 68, Oswayo 51

Souderton 64, Pennridge 42

South Philadelphia 57, Vaux Big Picture 22

Southern Columbia 66, Warrior Run 17

Southmoreland 68, East Allegheny 58

Spring-Ford 49, Boyertown 37

String Theory Schools 73, Strawberry Mansion 56

United 64, River Valley 53

Upper Merion 57, Pottsgrove 39

West Shamokin 71, Indiana 46

West York 58, Donegal 39

Westtown 53, St. Benedict’s, N.J. 41

Williamsport 60, Loyalsock 44

Wissahickon 50, New Hope-Solebury 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Belmont Charter vs. Kensington, ccd.

Bethlehem Freedom vs. Nazareth Area, ppd.

Cardinal O’Hara vs. Middletown, Del., ppd.

Cheltenham vs. New Hope-Solebury, ppd.

Easton vs. Bethlehem Catholic, ppd.

Fleetwood vs. Catasauqua, ccd.

Galeton vs. Austin, ppd.

Girard vs. Corry, ppd.

Hardy Williams Charter vs. Penn Treaty, ppd.

KIPP Dubois vs. Maritime Academy, ccd.

Owen J Roberts vs. Methacton, ppd.

Philadelphia MC&S vs. Sankofa Freedom, ccd.

Phoenixville vs. Pope John Paul II, ppd.

Pleasant Valley vs. Allentown Allen, ppd.

Sayre vs. Masterman, ccd.

Upper Moreland vs. William Tennent, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/