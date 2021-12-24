Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antietam 54, Daniel Boone 29
Archbishop Carroll 54, Executive Charter 50
Archbishop Ryan 57, Central Dauphin 48
Archbishop Ryan 57, Central Dauphin East 48
Athens 67, Sayre Area 28
Avonworth 79, South Side 62
Bethel Park 39, Grove City 26
Bethlehem Liberty 57, Allentown Dieruff 50
Bishop Shanahan 43, Rustin 35
Blacklick Valley 73, Turkeyfoot Valley 58
Bloomsburg 61, Milton 42
Blue Ridge 62, Old Forge 61, OT
Bodine 69, Rush 17
Bradford 49, Dubois Central Catholic 43
Brockway 63, Forest Area 22
Butler 81, Hempfield Area 77
Central Bucks East 53, Central Bucks West 36
Central Martinsburg 62, Bellwood-Antis 39
Cochranton 62, Conneaut Area 33
Coudersport 60, Northern Potter 26
Danville 66, Selinsgrove 60, OT
Dubois 46, Johnsonburg 43
Dunmore 51, Western Wayne 30
Edison def. Benjamin Franklin, forfeit
Elizabethtown 48, Wyomissing 44
Ellwood City 66, Aliquippa 49
Emmaus 48, East Stroudsburg South 46
Engineering And Science 59, Overbrook 28
Erie Cathedral Prep 57, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 50
Fairview 81, Meadville 57
Fort Cherry 67, Propel Montour High School 30
Fox Chapel 68, Seneca Valley 57
Garnet Valley 51, Unionville 43
Gateway 47, Mount Lebanon 46
General McLane 80, Titusville 32
Greater Latrobe 83, Greensburg Salem 58
Hamburg 52, Northern Lebanon 48
Hatboro-Horsham 54, Quakertown 43
Hazleton Area 47, Pottsville 41
Imhotep Charter 64, Neumann-Goretti 58
Jamestown 51, Maplewood 46
Kane Area 40, Youngsville 26
Kennett 56, Upper Darby 54
Latin Charter 59, Philadelphia Central 43
Leechburg 59, Plum 25
Lewisburg 52, Central Mountain 31
Manheim Township 69, Governor Mifflin 64
Mapletown 60, Hundred, W.Va. 34
Mifflinburg 61, Jersey Shore 55
Mount Carmel 68, Midd-West 46
Mount Union 61, Huntingdon 49
North Allegheny 69, Erie 48
Northampton 60, East Stroudsburg North 45
Oil City 48, Keystone 26
Otto-Eldred 33, Cameron County 20
Palumbo 55, High School of the Future 40
Parkland 85, Pocono Mountain East 60
Pen Argyl 45, Lehighton 40
Penn Hills 56, Penn-Trafford 46
Penns Manor 72, Purchase Line 30
Peters Township 72, Hampton 58
Philadelphia Academy Charter 70, Elverson 58
Quaker Valley 77, Lincoln Park Charter 74
Ridgway 48, Port Allegany 21
Roxborough 47, Freire Charter 46
Shamokin 64, Shikellamy 42
Smethport 68, Oswayo 51
Souderton 64, Pennridge 42
South Philadelphia 57, Vaux Big Picture 22
Southern Columbia 66, Warrior Run 17
Southmoreland 68, East Allegheny 58
Spring-Ford 49, Boyertown 37
String Theory Schools 73, Strawberry Mansion 56
United 64, River Valley 53
Upper Merion 57, Pottsgrove 39
West Shamokin 71, Indiana 46
West York 58, Donegal 39
Westtown 53, St. Benedict’s, N.J. 41
Williamsport 60, Loyalsock 44
Wissahickon 50, New Hope-Solebury 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belmont Charter vs. Kensington, ccd.
Bethlehem Freedom vs. Nazareth Area, ppd.
Cardinal O’Hara vs. Middletown, Del., ppd.
Cheltenham vs. New Hope-Solebury, ppd.
Easton vs. Bethlehem Catholic, ppd.
Fleetwood vs. Catasauqua, ccd.
Galeton vs. Austin, ppd.
Girard vs. Corry, ppd.
Hardy Williams Charter vs. Penn Treaty, ppd.
KIPP Dubois vs. Maritime Academy, ccd.
Owen J Roberts vs. Methacton, ppd.
Philadelphia MC&S vs. Sankofa Freedom, ccd.
Phoenixville vs. Pope John Paul II, ppd.
Pleasant Valley vs. Allentown Allen, ppd.
Sayre vs. Masterman, ccd.
Upper Moreland vs. William Tennent, ppd.
___
