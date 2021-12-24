Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 60, Holy Redeemer 40
Allderdice 52, Penn Hills 51
Baldwin 69, Fox Chapel 36
Berlin-Brothersvalley 48, Windber 46
Bethlehem Liberty 38, Allentown Dieruff 27
Blue Mountain 38, Muhlenberg 21
Butler 35, Slippery Rock 25
Cambria Heights 38, Juniata Valley 28
Central Bucks East 43, Central Bucks West 33
Columbia 55, Penn Manor 53
Dunmore 57, Western Wayne 47
Elizabeth Forward 64, West Mifflin 51
Emmaus 48, East Stroudsburg South 29
Episcopal Academy 64, Bishop Shanahan 61
Everett 59, McConnellsburg 32
Greater Latrobe 52, Armstrong 50
Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Seton-LaSalle 52
Hatboro-Horsham 48, Quakertown 21
Johnsonburg 40, Austin 29
Kiski Area 55, Connellsville 33
Lakeview 57, Hickory 33
Lehighton 41, Pen Argyl 37
Methacton 47, Owen J Roberts 35
Monessen 38, East Allegheny 23
Montour 60, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 42
Mount Pleasant 61, Laurel Highlands 38
Nazareth Academy 56, Upper Darby 27
Neumann 29, North Penn-Mansfield 25
North East 52, Cochranton 42
North Penn 57, Central Bucks South 49
Norwin 47, Kennedy Catholic 29
Pequea Valley 61, Solanco 60
Portage Area 53, Meyersdale 16
Red Lion 44, Warwick 14
Shade 62, North Star 38
Shaler 54, Bethel Park 53, OT
Souderton 49, Pennridge 45
Spring-Ford 52, Boyertown 21
St. Joseph 57, Springdale 27
Susquenita 52, Northern Lebanon 50
Tunkhannock 51, Lakeland 45
Union 52, Mohawk 28
Upper Merion 42, Pottsgrove 38
Yough 37, Burrell 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abington vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, ccd.
Berks Catholic vs. Delone, ppd.
Conwell Egan vs. Villa Joseph Marie, ccd.
Laurel vs. Winchester Thurston, ccd.
Lower Moreland vs. Springfield Montco, ccd.
New Hope-Solebury vs. Cheltenham, ppd.
Penn Charter vs. Imhotep Charter, ccd.
Scranton vs. Hazleton Area, ppd.
Steinert, N.J. vs. West Chester Henderson, ccd.
Whitehall vs. Pocono Mountain West, ccd.
___
