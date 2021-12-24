Celebrating Christmas on the Hill

Rogge Gymnasium at Rosecrans High School was full of smiles Friday morning as 125 children celebrated Christmas on the Hill.

Prior to the event gifts were purchased for the children by the girls and boys basketball teams and cheerleaders. The groups went shopping for the children, wrapping up the presents and sharing in the joy of watching the kids open their gifts on Christmas eve.



“You just see the smiles on the kids faces and without this event they wouldn’t be able to get presents, just seeing the smiles on their faces and the parents are so grateful and the kids are too. It’s just a great thing to see,” said Senior Tommy Bernath.

Senior Makaela McLaughlin added, “Honestly it’s one of our favorite traditions during the basketball season and honestly the whole year. Just seeing the joy on their faces and seeing them get what they want. It’s honestly indescribable.”

It’s awesome to see how much it makes a difference in the families because at home we normally don’t see that because it’s just our family,” said Senior Jenna Carlisle. “It means a lot to get presents at Christmas with us, but these kids enjoy it so much. It’s really special. “



This is the 29th year for Christmas on the Hill, through donations and a fundraiser $12,000 was raised for this year’s event. Head Boy’s Basketball Coach Todd Rock said the event expands the students visions outside of basketball.

“It’s so much more than any game we win or lose. This is about life. They see a lot of people that don’t have a lot right now. We’ve been fighting Covid for a couple years now and so many of our kids give up part of their Christmas and they’ll buy their gifts for the kids, our ex-players and cheerleaders and four or five people from our community really step up,” said Rock.

And as a further way to give back the students and Coach Rock showed up at Reisbeck’s last weekend and bought groceries for some unsuspecting shoppers.

