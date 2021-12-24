Updated on Friday, December 24, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain Showers. Breezy & Mild. High 55°

TONIGHT: Scattered to Occasional Rain Showers. Cloudy. Breezy & Warm. Low 50°

CHRISTMAS: Rain Showers Likely. Cloudy. Breezy & Warmer. High 62°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and mild Christmas Eve across SE Ohio, as highs climb into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Isolated rain shower chances will begin to arrive during the afternoon, especially by the mid to late afternoon. It will otherwise be a breezy Christmas Eve, with winds out of the south and west between 5 to 15 mph this morning, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon, along with 30 mph gusts at times.

More scattered to occasional rain will be likely during the overnight, with otherwise cloudy skies. Temperatures will only bottom out in the lower 50s. Winds will remain on the breezy side, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times.

We will see a soggy and warm Christmas Day across SE Ohio. Occasional rain will be likely, as highs will warm into the lower 60s Saturday afternoon. Winds will remain breezy, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph at times.

We will begin to see a slight break in the wet weather late Saturday afternoon into the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooling back into the upper 40s for daytime highs on Sunday.

Another round of rain will move back into the region as we head into the final week of 2021. Rain chances will scattered to occasional on Monday, and it will continue into the middle of the week. Temperatures will be on the mild side, with highs warming back into the low to mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday. We will see 60+ once again by Wednesday, before will see some cooler air return by the end of next week.

Have a Great Christmas Eve!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com

