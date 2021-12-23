Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck-Henning 49, Seeger, Ind. 37
Burlington Central 82, Rockford Lutheran 78
Clinton 69, Blue Ridge 18
Freeport 65, Rochelle 46
Geneva 61, Metea Valley 55
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 54, Rockford Christian 51
Glenbrook South 72, Morgan Park 52
Grayslake North 52, Harvest Christian Academy 45
Lake Park 79, Elk Grove 44
Liberty 39, Lewistown 35
Maine West 42, Waukegan 30
Metamora 70, Bloomington 48
Midland 52, Stark County 31
Mount Olive 50, Piasa Southwestern 49
Normal Community 61, Collinsville 44
North Chicago 55, Zion Benton 27
Palatine 50, Libertyville 39
Pana 66, Hillsboro 55
Pearl City 54, West Carroll 19
Plano 79, Somonauk 63
Reed-Custer 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 13
Richwoods 45, East Peoria 37
Schaumburg 56, Buffalo Grove 46, OT
Shepard 65, Kennedy 53
South County 47, North Greene 7
Stillman Valley 51, Harvard 24
Wheaton Warrenville South 59, Dyett 27
Yorkville Christian 94, Earlville 51
Hinsdale Central Tournament=
DePaul College Prep 50, Glenbard East 20
Hinsdale Central 72, St. Charles East 57
Homewood-Flossmoor 75, Willowbrook 59
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 61, Oak Lawn Richards 32
Oswego East 56, Rockford Auburn 38
St. Rita 63, Lincoln Way Central 35
Stevenson 70, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 46
Jacobs Tournament=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 31, Rockford Jefferson 28
Barrington 50, Grayslake Central 39
Bartlett 84, Woodstock Marian 56
Cary-Grove 40, Grant 35
Crystal Lake South 84, Johnsburg 52
Larkin 54, Waubonsie Valley 37
Loyola 67, Streamwood 18
South Elgin 59, Prairie Ridge 49
St. Teresa Tournament=
ALAH 60, Hartsburg-Emden 31
Decatur St. Teresa 53, Mt. Pulaski 30
Heyworth 55, Maroa-Forsyth 53
Riverton 51, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Leo vs. Fenger, ppd.
Marist vs. Andrew, ccd.
Oak Forest vs. Maine South, ccd.
St. Edward vs. Riverside-Brookfield, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/