Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 52, Sullivan 25

Bellevue Marquette Catholic, Iowa 38, West Carroll 29

Benton 28, Pinckneyville 26

Carlyle 46, Flora 33

Dixon 44, Canton 36

Freeburg 61, East Alton-Wood River 23

Greenville 62, Farina South Central 56

Hersey 60, Thornton Fractional North 20

J.K. Mullen, Colo. 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 51

LaSalle-Peru 53, Newark 38

Manteno 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 19

Marist 62, Lyons 38

Mt. Zion 63, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 41

Normal Community 56, Decatur MacArthur 40

Polo 38, Dakota 36

Providence 49, Lake Forest 36

Putnam County 32, Eureka 30

Riverdale 34, Mendota 27

Rock Island Alleman 48, Ottawa Marquette 34

Sandburg 74, Naperville North 65

Stockton 52, Pecatonica 50

Valor Christian, Colo. 54, Kenwood 40

Yorkville 56, Payton 42

Grant Tournament=

Deerfield 78, Waukegan 29

Gurnee Warren 68, Grant 44

JWCC Rumble on the River=

Canton 52, Winchester (West Central) 21

Libertyville Tournament=

Libertyville 50, Cary-Grove 17

Vernon Hills 51, Streamwood 34

Wheaton North Tournament=

Downers North 41, Glenbard South 18

Glenbrook South 50, Algonquin (Jacobs) 23

Hinsdale Central 48, Schaumburg 45

Palatine 54, Elk Grove 20

Waubonsie Valley 51, Glenbard North 16

Wheaton North 55, Bartlett 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

De La Salle vs. Aurora (West Aurora), ccd.

Donovan vs. S. Newton, Ind., ppd.

Watseka (coop) vs. Danville, ccd.

Willowbrook vs. Elgin, ccd.

