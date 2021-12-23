Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 52, Sullivan 25
Bellevue Marquette Catholic, Iowa 38, West Carroll 29
Benton 28, Pinckneyville 26
Carlyle 46, Flora 33
Dixon 44, Canton 36
Freeburg 61, East Alton-Wood River 23
Greenville 62, Farina South Central 56
Hersey 60, Thornton Fractional North 20
J.K. Mullen, Colo. 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 51
LaSalle-Peru 53, Newark 38
Manteno 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 19
Marist 62, Lyons 38
Mt. Zion 63, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 41
Normal Community 56, Decatur MacArthur 40
Polo 38, Dakota 36
Providence 49, Lake Forest 36
Putnam County 32, Eureka 30
Riverdale 34, Mendota 27
Rock Island Alleman 48, Ottawa Marquette 34
Sandburg 74, Naperville North 65
Stockton 52, Pecatonica 50
Valor Christian, Colo. 54, Kenwood 40
Yorkville 56, Payton 42
Grant Tournament=
Deerfield 78, Waukegan 29
Gurnee Warren 68, Grant 44
JWCC Rumble on the River=
Canton 52, Winchester (West Central) 21
Libertyville Tournament=
Libertyville 50, Cary-Grove 17
Vernon Hills 51, Streamwood 34
Wheaton North Tournament=
Downers North 41, Glenbard South 18
Glenbrook South 50, Algonquin (Jacobs) 23
Hinsdale Central 48, Schaumburg 45
Palatine 54, Elk Grove 20
Waubonsie Valley 51, Glenbard North 16
Wheaton North 55, Bartlett 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
De La Salle vs. Aurora (West Aurora), ccd.
Donovan vs. S. Newton, Ind., ppd.
Watseka (coop) vs. Danville, ccd.
Willowbrook vs. Elgin, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/